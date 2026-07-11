Kazuma Okamoto's HR ties Shohei Ohtani's Japanese-born rookie mark

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SAN DIEGO -- Toronto's Kazuma Okamoto hit his 22nd home run Friday night to tie Shohei Ohtani for the most by a Japanese-born rookie in a season in the majors.

Okamoto homered to left on a 95 mph sinker from San Diego Padres reliever Jhony Brito with one out in the fifth, a three-run shot that gave the Blue Jays a three-run lead.

The homer was Okamoto's only hit, as he went 1-for-3 in the Blue Jays' 5-3 win.

Ohtani was with the Los Angeles Angels when he hit 22 homers in 2018. Ohtani, in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit his 300th career homer Tuesday night against Colorado's Michael Lorenzen that made him the first Japanese-born player in the majors to reach the milestone.

Okamoto, 30, hit his first grand slam Wednesday in San Francisco.

Okamoto's 22 homers before the All-Star break are the most by a Blue Jays player since Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 28 and Marcus Semien's 22 in 2021, and the most by a Toronto rookie in franchise history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.