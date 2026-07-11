Brewers place Kyle Harrison on IL with forearm tightness

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PITTSBURGH -- Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison has gone on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his throwing forearm.

The Brewers announced the move before their Saturday doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They recalled left-hander Robert Gasser from Triple-A Nashville.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Harrison had told reporters that he was dealing with elbow soreness after he pitched four innings and took the loss in a 5-1 defeat at St. Louis on Wednesday. Harrison is having a breakthrough season in his first year with the Brewers, but he has allowed six runs over 6 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

He owns a 8-2 record with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings. The Brewers acquired Harrison as part of a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Gasser is 2/3 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts with Milwaukee this season.