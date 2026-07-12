Giants select Barry Bonds' nephew Peyton in third round

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The San Francisco Giants selected Rutgers outfielder Peyton Bonds in the third round (90th overall) of the MLB draft on Saturday.

You might note the name Bonds and the Giants and wonder. You're mostly right.

Bonds is the son of Bobby Bonds Jr. (11-year minor league veteran, spending four seasons in the Giants' system), the grandson of Bobby Bonds (14-year big league veteran who played seven years for the Giants and amassed 57.2 career WAR) and the nephew of Barry Bonds (seven-time MVP, all-time home run king, 22-year veteran, with 15 of those campaigns playing for the Giants).

This wasn't a nepotism or a feel-good pick: Peyton Bonds is a real talent. He ranked 115th in ESPN's final draft rankings, which included a number of high school players ahead of him who will be going to college instead of turning pro. Based on his talent, selecting Bonds in the third round was appropriate.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound outfielder played for Campbell in 2024 then at Rutgers in 2025 and 2026, hitting .305 with 16 home runs over three college seasons. He hit .352 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases this past season.

Bonds has plus raw power like many of his family members. He hit a ball 111.2 mph off a wood bat in batting practice at the MLB draft combine and with a maximum exit velocity of 120.7 mph with aluminum in a game this spring.

Bonds also has above-average bat-to-ball ability (.352 batting average this past season), but a poor chase rate (39%, well worse than average). He is a solid average runner, with enough speed to steal a few bases and possibly stick in center field long term.