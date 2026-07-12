Cristopher Sanchez returns to All-Star form in Phillies' win

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DETROIT -- Rebounding from an uncharacteristically poor outing earlier in the week, All-Star pitcher Cristopher Sanchez struck out seven in seven innings, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto doubled and the Philadelphia Phillies ended the Detroit Tigers' six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday night.

Sanchez improved to 11-4 in allowing two runs on 10 hits, bouncing back from a career-worst outing against the Kansas City Royals. Jonathan Bowlan threw a hitless eighth, and Jhoan Duran had a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save.

On Monday, Sanchez allowed a career-worst nine earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings in a 15-1 loss. Asked after that game if he could pinpoint something that led to the bad outing, the 29-year-old left-hander was lost for a cause.

"Nothing really," he said through an interpreter. "I mean, it's just a game. As I learn from the good things that we have on the field, and the things when we perform well, the same thing when I don't perform. I just try to learn from it."

That appears to have worked. Sanchez made quick work of one of the American League's hottest offenses, and his teams provided just enough run support. As a result, the Phillies improved to 45-25 since snapping a 10-game losing streak on April 25. They have the second-highest winning percentage in that span.

Trea Turner's sacrifice fly got the Phillies on the board in the third inning. Former Tigers outfielder Derek Hill prevented Zach McKinstry from driving in the tying run with a spectacular diving catch for the Phillies.

"It's good to be back in familiar territory," Hill told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the win in describing the catch. "I knew it was going to be bang bang, getting there ... But I know this field a little bit, and I knew it was going to hang up a little bit longer than other spots."

Realmuto had a two-run double in the fourth to extend the lead.

The Tigers got one back on Eduardo Valencia's solo homer in the fifth, and Casey Mize (4-6) worked 5 2/3 innings for Detroit in the loss.

The Phillies will send out righty Zack Wheeler (9-1, 2.28 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday, taking on Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.06).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.