Zack Wheeler rejects All-Star Game invite after snubs: 'Not gonna be the fifth option'

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Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler said he declined an invitation to be added to the National League All-Star roster, adding that he felt "disrespected" by being snubbed multiple times.

Wheeler did not make the initial NL All-Star roster, which was revealed last weekend, and also was not among several replacement additions announced Tuesday.

The veteran right-hander told reporters that he was invited Friday by Major League Baseball to join the NL roster as an injury replacement but refused, saying he was "not gonna be the fifth option."

"They disrespected me, so I'm just not gonna participate in that thing," Wheeler said Saturday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wheeler is 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 14 starts this season, his seventh with the Phillies. He emphasized that he does not have a problem with the All-Star Game itself, calling it a "privilege," but said his issue was with MLB's selection process.

"Maybe I didn't earn it from the get-go, but maybe just second choice," Wheeler said. "Once I feel like they kind of messed that up, I'm out."

Wheeler's All-Star candidacy became a talking point Tuesday, when he tied a career-high with 14 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds hours after not being included in the NL's initial list of roster replacements. He said his performance should serve as a "reminder for whoever needs to be reminded."

Despite missing the first month of the season while recovering from thoracic outlet surgery, Wheeler has been one of the NL's best pitchers again in 2026, posting a 0.91 WHIP and a 4.3 WAR while striking out 98 batters over 87 innings.

Wheeler, 36, said he doesn't think his comeback story should be a factor in his All-Star candidacy.

"I don't need someone to say that, 'Oh, he's had major surgery. Look at him now,'" he said. "No, I don't need that. That's when I planned to come back, as who I was or even better."

He added, however, that being an All-Star this season would have had extra meaning "because what I did go through."

"It's personal to me, and I really tried hard to get back to where I was," he said. "This is hard work -- appreciation of everybody who kind of helped me get back to where I am now."

Wheeler has been an All-Star three times in his 12-year career, including each of the past two seasons. When asked whether the recognition of being an All-Star matters, he responded that "there's something to it, especially after your career."

"Guys do take a lot of pride to having the All-Star next to your name," Wheeler said. "During your career and after your career -- and people who build them stuff after your career might look at that, too. For somebody to kind of take that away from me, it doesn't sit the best."

The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday at the Phillies' home ballpark, Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia. Six Phillies -- Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Cristopher Sanchez, Jhoan Duran, Brandon Marsh and Jesus Luzardo (late addition) -- will be on the roster.

"The fans are gonna make all those players that come to the All-Star Game really enjoy being there at the stadium and playing in front of those fans," Wheeler said.

Wheeler will make his 15th start of the season Sunday in Philadelphia's final game before the All-Star break, squaring off against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in a showdown between two of MLB's top pitchers.