Yankees' Cam Schlittler to attend, won't pitch in All-Star Game

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New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler will attend but not pitch in the All-Star Game, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Schlittler, who is 9-5 and has an American League-leading 2.05 ERA, is choosing to play it safe during Tuesday's midseason showcase on what would be his normal throw day following Saturday's start against the Washington Nationals.

Boone said Schlittler doesn't have any physical issues but instead was concerned about overthrowing on what normally is his recovery day.

"Just feels like, on his recovery day, to go back out there throwing 100 miles an hour is something that he felt a little apprehensive about," Boone said Sunday. "Certainly support that decision and obviously he understands what's at stake here in the second half for us and for him."

Schlittler's next start likely will come next week against the Los Angeles Dodgers.