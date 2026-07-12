Rangers place Chris Martin on 15-day IL with shoulder injury

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers placed veteran reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a right shoulder injury.

Martin, 40, has allowed five runs in 3⅔ innings in making four appearances after being activated on July 4 from the IL following the same shoulder issue. He has pitched in 16 games this season, going 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA and giving up 25 hits in 14 innings.

The Arlington High grad made 49 appearances last season beginning his second stint with his hometown ballclub, earning two of his 16 career saves over parts of 11 major league seasons.

In the corresponding roster move, Texas recalled right-hander Emiliano Teodo from Triple-A Round Rock. Teodo, 25, was 3-3 at Round Rock with a 3.76 ERA in 35 relief appearances.