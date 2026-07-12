Astros' Matthews exits vs. Rangers with left knee injury

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston Astros center fielder Brice Matthews left the game against Texas with a left knee injury Sunday after crashing back into the wall while pulling back a ball hit by Josh Jung.

The ball fell from Matthews' glove and went for a triple. Matthews crouched on his right knee for a period of minutes and was attended to by trainer Eric Velazquez with manager Joe Espada looking on. Matthews finished the inning, one more batter, but was pinch hit for in the second inning by Taylor Trammell.

Matthews, 24, is a Houston native and a graduate of Atascocita High School in nearby Humble. He's hitting .197 through 81 games after making his major league debut last summer and playing 13 games.