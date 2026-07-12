Arizona Diamondbacks place starter Zac Gallen on 15-day IL

LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Diamondbacks placed right-hander Zac Gallen on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, while left-hander Mitch Bratt was recalled to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Gallen was supposed to start Sunday's final game before the All-Star break before manager Torey Lovullo announced a change late Saturday.

Gallen, 30, has struggled for more than a month, going 0-5 with an 8.24 ERA over his past eight starts, going back to May 29. He is 3-9 on the season with a 6.34 ERA over 19 starts.

"I think he felt something and he spoke up and that's when we decided to get him examined," said Lovullo, who added that a timeline for recovery will be established during the All-Star break.

A veteran of eight major league seasons, Gallen is 69-61 with a 3.83 ERA over 195 career starts for the Miami Marlins and Diamondbacks. He was a National League All-Star in 2023 when he finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Bratt, 23, is making his second appearance on the Diamondbacks' roster. He made his major league debut June 24 when he allowed one run over three innings in a start against the St Louis Cardinals.