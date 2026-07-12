Orioles' Alexander fractures hand after being hit by pitch

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BALTIMORE -- The frustration of struggling through a lackluster first half of the season became alarmingly evident Sunday for both the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

An errant pitch from Royals reliever Lucas Erceg that struck Baltimore's Blaze Alexander on the left hand resulted in both dugouts and bullpens emptying onto the field near home plate during the seventh inning of the Orioles' 8-2 victory.

Though both teams began the day in last place in their divisions, there was no shortage of emotion after Erceg hit Alexander with an inside fastball. Alexander took a few steps toward first base before shouting at Erceg, prompting Orioles manager Craig Albernaz to quickly restrain his infielder from charging the mound.

During that time, however, players from both teams emerged from the dugouts and pitchers from both bullpens charged in from beyond the outfield wall.

No punches were thrown and no one was ejected. But Alexander ended up with a non-displaced fracture of his left hand, according to Albernaz.

"Definitely a gut punch," Albernaz said of the prospect of being without Alexander when the team returns from the All-Star break to face Houston on Friday night.

Orioles third baseman Blaze Alexander reacts to getting hit by a pitch in front of manager Craig Albernaz during the seventh inning of Baltimore's 8-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday. Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Alexander leads the Orioles with a .312 batting average. He was not made available to the media after Sunday's game.

Erceg insisted the errant pitch was a complete accident - even though the previous batter, Samuel Basallo, homered for an 8-2 lead.

"There's no ill intent. That's baseball," Erceg said. "I mean, guys are going to get hit, and you have to, I guess, kind of understand the situation. I understand why he's mad. Obviously, you don't ever want to get hit, especially in the hand. So sorry about that."

It's been that kind of year for the Royals and Erceg.

"I've got like a five-something ERA," Erceg noted. "I mean, I'm not going out there to hit guys and put guys on and give up homers and this and that."

Kansas City dropped a season-high 21 games under .500 (38-59) after being swept for the eighth time, most in the majors. The Royals have dropped five in a row, and a four-day break might not ease the angst they're feeling.

"Frustration is one word. Disappointment, anger," manager Matt Quatraro said. "You know, every emotion that you can think of we're battling, not getting any results and it stinks."