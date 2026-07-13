Marlins select Japanese, Stanford slugger Sasaki in eighth round

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MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins drafted Japanese slugger Rintaro Sasaki out of Stanford in the eighth round of the amateur draft on Sunday.

The 21-year-old first baseman played two seasons at Stanford, hitting .262 with 16 homers and 47 RBI as a sophomore last year.

Sasaki played under Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's father, Toru, as a kid and is Japan's all-time high school home run leader.

Fukuoka SoftBank of Nippon Professional Baseball has exclusive negotiating rights after using a first-round pick on Sasaki last October, so he faces a decision whether to remain in the U.S. or head back to Japan to start his professional career.