Emerson Hancock leaves Mariners' 8-2 win with bruised finger

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer after the Seattle Mariners lost starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to a hand injury in the second inning, and the road team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Hancock took a 107.2 mph one-hopper off his pitching hand on his first pitch to Yandy Diaz but recovered to throw him out at first. X-rays later came back negative on his palm and middle finger, and he told reporters that his finger is bruised.

"It was just instinct," Hancock said of his reaction to the one-hopper after the win. "It's right there, it's close, sometimes you can kind of absorb those. But it's just the way that it got the spot that it got, it just kind of got worse."

The right-hander stayed in the game and retired Jonathan Aranda on a flyout on his second pitch before striking out Junior Caminero. Hancock then left after issuing a two-out walk to Victor Mesa Jr. in the second on his 19th pitch.

"I just really couldn't get loose, I just kept grabbing at it at that point," Hancock said. "I thought it was best for the team. You don't want to be a hindrance in any way out there."

Jose Ferrer (2-1) needed one pitch to end the inning before striking out two in a scoreless third. Four relievers followed, with Andres Munoz pitching the ninth to close it out.

"Our bullpen, what a job," Hancock said. "That's hard to do, especially to get ready to go in there in the second inning. To pitch the way they did, all the way through, that was awesome."

Seattle took a 3-0 lead against Ian Seymour (6-2) in the second on Victor Robles' bases-loaded sacrifice fly and J.P. Crawford's two-out, two-run double.

Weston Wilson hit a solo homer -- his first as a Mariner and second of the season -- with one out in the fourth. Seymour left with two outs and two on and Arozarena greeted Cole Sulser with his 11th homer to cap the four-run inning for a 7-0 lead.

Buddy Kennedy and Crawford had back-to-back doubles off Craig Kimbrel with one out in the ninth for the final margin.

Diaz singled leading off the eighth against Eduard Bazardo and Aranda followed with his 14th homer for the Rays' runs.

Seymour allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits with three walks. Sulser got two outs and was charged with a run.

Tampa Bay (57-37) has the best record in the AL heading to the All-Star Game. Seattle (48-49) lost three straight to the Marlins to start a 1-5 trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.