Athletics fire pitching coach Scott Emerson amid 9-game slide

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The struggling Athletics on Monday dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson.

Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

The Athletics have a nine-game losing streak entering the All-Star break, and their 5.21 ERA ranks next to last in the major leagues -- ahead of only Colorado's 5.44.

Emerson joined the Athletics in 2014 as bullpen coach and was promoted to pitching coach in 2017.

The Athletics (41-55) are fourth in the AL West, eight games behind the Texas Rangers.