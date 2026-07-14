Jacob Misiorowski shows off Pokémon-themed All-Star Game glove

Jacob Misiorowsi on Pokémon cards: There's always the chase for the big one (2:18)

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Jacob Misiorowski isn't playing in the 2026 All-Star Game on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean he's not still bringing the heat.

The Milwaukee Brewers ace showed off a special Pokémon-themed All-Star Game glove Monday that includes a Charizard card inside of it. The card is presumably the Charizard No. 6 Japanese neo premium file released in 2000.

Misiorowski's glove also includes his surname in Pokémon font and colors associated with Charizard: red, yellow and orange.

It's not the first time Misiorowski has included a card, let alone a Pokémon one, in his glove.

In June, he shared a custom glove with his own rookie card inside it. A purple one unveiled in April boasted a Japanese gengar card.

Misiorowski's love for Pokémon has been on full display since he broke into the majors last season. After a game last August in the Brewers' clubhouse, Misiorowski pulled a holographic Charizard card, one of the rarest Pokémon cards, resulting in a loud reaction.

The 24-year-old has a 10-4 record with a league leading 1.62 ERA, 106 strikeouts and 0.76 WHIP. He also has thrown a big league high of 670 pitches at 100 mph or higher. But he won't be pitching in the All-Star Game because of arm fatigue after originally being slated to start.

"It [stinks] to miss a start and the All-Star Game, but I know it's the right thing to do in this situation," Misiorowski said Saturday. "My arm is a little tired."

Therefore, the Pokémon glove's debut will have to wait.