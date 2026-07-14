Jordan Walker homers on last five swings to win Home Run Derby

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PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker played spoiler in Philadelphia and homered on his last five swings to knock off Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and silence the Philly boobirds in the final round, becoming the first Cardinal to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Schwarber hit 11 homers during his 15-swing turn in the final round. Philly fans, who booed everyone but Schwarber and Bryce Harper throughout the night, quietly headed toward the exits when Walker's winning shot soared over the left field wall.

Schwarber advanced out of the first round and then beat Boston's Willson Contreras in a head-to-head matchup in the second round to face off against Walker, who beat Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero.

Schwarber, the major league baseball home run leader, had fans roaring on every swing.

Wearing a backward cap just like Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, the 24-year-old Walker chewed gum and seemed nonplussed by the jeers and the massive stage during All-Star Game festivities.

He hit his seventh homer with two swings remaining and his eighth on the next swing to earn bonus swings. Needing to hit four straight homers to win, the right-handed Jordan knocked one off the top of the center field fence 401 feet away. He reached 10 homers and Philly fans booed with all their might, only for Jordan to cap the upset victory.