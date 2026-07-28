How to listen to 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani,' from 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 podcasts: 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani' trailer (1:03)

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Shohei Ohtani was a young superstar destined for the Hall of Fame. Ippei Mizuhara was his interpreter, fixer, assistant and protector. They were a team. Shohei and Ippei. But in spring 2024, six short years after first taking Major League Baseball by storm and just months after celebrating a historic contract, their relationship was over.

From 30 for 30 Podcasts, "The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani" is the story of the desperation, confusion and sacrifice at the heart of that breakup. Based on a never-before-heard interview with Mizuhara and exhaustive original reporting, it's a story about the wild underbelly of illegal sports gambling. A story that will forever bind two men who will never step foot on the same field again.

Listen now wherever podcasts are available.

Listen to "The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani"

About this 30 for 30 Podcast

The first two episodes of this six-part series are available now. Tune in Tuesdays and Thursdays for more.

Episode 1: The Letter O

ESPN investigative reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Ohtani's picture-perfect reputation.

Episode 2: The Interview

A surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Ohtani and his longtime interpreter, Mizuhara.

Episode 3: Baseball Boy

Episode 4: The Bookie

Episode 5: The Feds

Episode 6: Footnote

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