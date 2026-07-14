Unique Ohtani rookie card sells privately for record $3.365M

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Shohei Ohtani's 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor (batting variation) has sold via Fanatics Collect's private sales network for $3,365,000. That's the third-most amount ever paid for a modern baseball card -- the most being Aaron Judge's $5.2 million dollar 1-of-1, signed 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor -- and a new record paid for an Ohtani card.

The previous high paid for any Ohtani card was the $3 million signed, 1-of-1 numbered 2025 Topps Chrome card featuring a game-worn golden MLB logo taken from an Ohtani jersey; this latest $3.365 million Ohtani card, crucially, bears no autograph and has no memorabilia embedded, game-worn or otherwise, although it is graded a 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services.

Shohei Ohtani's 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor (batting variation) has sold via Fanatics Collect's private sales network for $3,365,000. Courtesy of Fanatics

According to Card Ladder, the $3.365 million Ohtani is the fourteenth known sports card to sell, publicly or privately, for more than $3 million in the last year.

Ohtani spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, taking home American League Rookie of the Year honors after batting .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs on the season. He also flashed his two-way potential by posting a 4-2 record on the mound with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 10 starts.

After spending his first six seasons with the Angels, Ohtani signed a then-record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2023.