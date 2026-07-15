AL 3B Junior Caminero hit by pitch, exits in third inning

PHILADELPHIA -- The MLB All-Star Game took a scary detour in the third inning Tuesday when Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was hit by a pitch on the left hand and exited the exhibition in pain.

Caminero, batting cleanup for the American League, took the 97.6 mph sinker from St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Riley O'Brien on the hand and dropped to the ground, casting a pall over Citizens Bank Park. A trainer tended to him before he got up and jogged off the field, straight into the AL clubhouse. He underwent X-rays on the hand, which came back negative.

The 23-year-old Caminero is one of the sport's brightest young stars. After belting 45 home runs in his age-21 season last year, Caminero is batting .279 with 28 home runs and a .927 OPS in 94 games for the first-place Rays this season. He began his second All-Star Game appearance -- and first start -- with a groundout in the first inning.

Two innings later, the Rays were left holding their breath, hoping they won't be without their superstar for an extended period.