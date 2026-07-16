Dodgers to give away bobblehead celebrating Pages' Game 7 catch

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The Los Angeles Dodgers' newest bobblehead giveaway will pay homage to one of the more unconventional and greatest catches in MLB history.

The Dodgers won last year's World Series to go back-to-back as champions, with perhaps the most pivotal moment coming via center fielder (and wise defensive substitute) Andy Pages' series-saving grab in the ninth inning of Game 7. With the score knotted 4-4 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement lofted a fly ball to left-center field. Los Angeles left fielder Enrique Hernández tracked the ball near the wall before being posterized by Pages, who ran over his teammate to secure the inning-ending catch.

Their collision is being celebrated in bobblehead form. The item will be given away at the Dodgers' Sept. 6 game against the Washington Nationals.

The bobblehead you've all been waiting for. Get "The Catch" bobblehead on 9/6!



🎟️: https://t.co/36IUWLyXz9 pic.twitter.com/95Ui5lOzdx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2026

Hernandez said after the game that he initially believed that the ball had dropped and the World Series was over.

"And I'm just laying on the ground, sad, because [I thought] we had just lost the World Series. And I feel like a tap on the back, and [Pages] is like, 'Are you OK?' And I was like 'F--- me being OK, did you catch it?" Hernandez recalled on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in November 2025, days after the series ended. "He goes, 'Yeah, I caught it!' I was like 'Oh yeah, let's go!'"

The 2026 Dodgers currently boast a National League-leading 61-36 record coming out of the All-Star break as they look to bring home a third consecutive World Series in the fall.