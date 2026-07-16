Phillies' Brad Keller has torn UCL, likely done for season

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Brad Keller has a torn UCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

If Keller, who was placed on the injury list, undergoes surgery on his right elbow, it would keep him out a significant portion, if not all, of 2027 as well.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31⅓ innings over 32 appearances this season. He has three saves, which ties his career high.

Keller, a nine-year veteran, signed a two-year, $22 million deal with Philadelphia over the winter after a resurgent 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs in which he compiled a 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances.

To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the Phillies recalled Seth Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.