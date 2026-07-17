MLB labor dispute loomed over 2026 All-Star Game

Open Extended Reactions

The waiting game has arrived. When Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association made their primary core economics proposals in advance of the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the hope was that the sides would find enough common ground to continue negotiating and find some middle ground to avoid a work stoppage.

By the midpoint of the 2026 season, that hope has all but evaporated. In conversations with more than two dozen league and union officials and players at the All-Star Game this week, none expressed optimism that the trajectory of discussions between the parties would yield a deal to keep the league from locking out players when the current basic agreement lapses Dec. 1. The parties' stances are so far apart, in fact, that multiple sources told ESPN they would not be surprised if the sides do not exchange any further core economics proposals between now and then.

The chasm between the league and union comes down to a simple but fundamental disagreement: MLB is steadfast in its pursuit of a salary cap system, the MLBPA prefers to maintain the current system that governs the game -- and neither is inclined to budge from its position. The league has no desire to negotiate in the uncapped system the union desires. The union has no plans to engage the league on the sort of capped system it has spent decades avoiding. And when two parties take such diametrically opposed postures, sources said, compromise will not be found until a real deadline forces the sides to truly bargain.

That deadline likely will be sometime in early March, when the specter of losing games to the lockout becomes far more realistic. Whether either side will have softened its stance by that point is the great unknown of these negotiations, but players, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, unanimously said that if MLB remains committed to its approach, they would be willing to lose games to stave off a cap. Similarly, sources said, owners are prepared to cancel games should the players continue their anti-cap outlook.

The rhetoric is no surprise, particularly at this point in the discussions. It's easy, eight-plus months before the 2027 season is set to begin, to hold firm. The potential loss of billions of dollars in revenue for owners and salaries for players is more idea than reality right now, when the 2026 season is cranking along and money is flowing into teams' coffers and players' bank accounts. At the same time, each day that passes with no progress draws baseball that much closer to a doomsday scenario that would shut down the sport -- with no end in sight -- as it experiences a surge in popularity.

"It's still July. And it's not real yet," one longtime official said. "They still have the rest of this season, the postseason. This isn't gonna get real until they're gearing up for spring training. Then various light bulbs will go on. I think that's frankly true on both sides."

Perfect trade deadline add for top MLB teams Skubal to which elite team? An All-Star traded within the NL East!? We make moves for every World Series hopeful.

Jeff Passan »

How the sides got here, to the ugliest fight since the players' strike in 1994 prompted MLB to cancel the World Series -- to the precipice of alienating fans who simply want to watch their favorite teams, and favorite players play their favorite game -- is years in the making. MLB has long wanted what the three other major men's professional sports leagues in America have: a system that controls labor costs. Baseball's lack of a salary cap or floor has laid the groundwork for the enormous gap between the highest- and lowest-spending teams, and MLB has built its argument for the cap around that reality: Some teams are spending hundreds of millions of dollars more than others annually, and postseason success over the past decade has been mostly the domain of large-market teams and big-dollar payrolls.

The union believes there are other ways to stimulate competitive balance that do not necessitate limiting what players can earn. They cite the standings this year, in which 23 of 30 teams enter the second half either in possession or within four games of a playoff berth. Further, they point to the number of low-payroll success stories -- the Miami Marlins (30th of 30 in team payroll), Cleveland Guardians (29th), Tampa Bay Rays (28th), Chicago White Sox (27th), Minnesota Twins (24th) and Milwaukee Brewers (20th) would comprise half the playoff teams were the season to end today -- as a sign that competitive balance in baseball is no mirage.

As opposed as the players are to a capped system, MLB's suite of proposals left them even more frustrated. For all of the details MLB presented -- a $245.3 million hard cap, $171.2 million floor and five-year limit and $202 million maximum on free agent contracts -- only two numbers ultimately matter: the percentage of revenue that goes to each side, and the industry-revenue number outlined by a mutually agreed-upon definition of what constitutes revenue.

MLB proposed a 50-50 split with the players and proposed a revenue definition similar to those of the NFL, NBA and NHL, which excludes revenue streams such as ancillary businesses related to teams, such as The Battery complex adjacent to the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. Such a system is zero sum. If, for example, the industry revenue was $13 billion, players would be entitled $6.5 billion -- to cover player salaries, signing bonuses, the pre-arbitration bonus pool, amateur bonuses. Thus, even if the maximum free agent contract were higher, money would simply be taken from another pool to make up for it.

2026 MLB draft coverage The 2026 MLB draft is in the books. Here's everything you need to know about all 20 rounds. Draft tracker » | Day 1 winners, losers »

This reality of a capped system is antithetical to the free-market system that has run baseball throughout its history and has left players frustrated -- and, they said, even more resolute in opposing a cap. One player from a small-market team acknowledged that the payroll gap between the Los Angeles Dodgers and his team is irritating but that it pales compared to the idea that "we're just going to shift money from bucket to bucket without any room to negotiate."

The Dodgers' back-to-back World Series championships have given MLB a cudgel it has wielded like Mjölnir. The league recently started a "Level the Playing Field" campaign that includes advertisements advocating for a salary cap -- something the union's interim executive director, Bruce Meyer, called "perverse."

The league continues to argue that its successful implementation of the pitch clock and ABS challenge system illustrate a clear knowledge of what fans want, and that their desire for a salary cap is simply the latest reflection of that. Public polling has shown that fans would prefer baseball adopt a capped system, a position with which President Trump in June said he agrees.

The possibility of intervention by Trump or Congress is a wild card in the discussions, particularly given the political leanings of many MLB players. Political intervention could prove the greatest challenge to the solidarity of an MLBPA that, at the moment, roundly rejects a capped system and has yet to see any public challenge to that position.

It's not just the spending limits that players are up in arms about. They do not like MLB's amateur-entry proposal, which would ban high school players from the draft, prevent college players from being selected until they're 20 years old and implement an international draft that pushes back the signing age from 16 to 18 while, in the process, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars in signing bonuses. They are skeptical of an escrow system that would withhold hundreds of millions more in salaries because caps are based on estimates, and if league revenue falls short, some of that withheld money could remain in the teams' hands, essentially making their agreed-upon contracts not fully guaranteed like they are today.

Midseason grades for all 30 MLB teams From contenders acing 2026 to first-half failures, we take a look at every club's performance so far. David Schoenfield »

Multiple players used the same language to describe MLB's proposals: The league, they said, is "acting like a private equity firm." Considering the amount of private equity money that has poured into the game, this should not necessarily come as a surprise. With the number of teams that claim to operate with limited profits, owners extract their greatest value in the sale of a franchise, and multiple ownership sources have acknowledged that nothing would increase franchise values such as fixing labor costs.

MLB points to the growth in capped sports leagues' revenue as the greatest sign that more money will funnel to players in a capped system than uncapped. Players reject that argument, believing growth and free markets are not mutually exclusive, and it's one of countless disagreements between the sides that, in the absence of progress in negotiations, will continue to fester.

The sniping both ways will continue: the league saying that players are inhibiting the ceiling of what they can earn, the players saying the league wants to use labor to solve spending problems of its own making. From now until December, there is likely to be more bickering than progress.

And the ultimate question left to be answered, beyond whether a cap wins the day or fails like it did three decades ago, will be just how much both sides are willing to give away in pursuit of its endgame. If early-season games are missed, how big of a catastrophe comes from it? Nobody believes next year will be a repeat of 1994, with a World Series lost, but the moment a single game is canceled, the possibility becomes that much greater.

The long-term consequences of labor discord are never clear until they arrive, but at this juncture, baseball is playing a dangerous game. The league's next massive payday will come upon the expiration of its national-television contract following the 2028 season, and anything that jeopardizes that could be a multibillion-dollar mistake. For now, the parties will forge ahead, positions intractable, progress negligible. They're planning to meet next week and will continue doing so, talking around the core economics standstill, whistling by the graveyard, tempting fate.

MLB released its 2027 schedule Thursday. Opening Day is scheduled for March 25. Whether that becomes a reality or a casualty will be decided in the next eight months, a slog that will shape the game's future for better or worse.