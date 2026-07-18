Rockies activate RHP Tomoyuki Sugano from IL to start vs. Reds

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DENVER -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano returned from a stint on the injured list with back spasms to make a start Saturday against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds.

Sugano was placed on the 15-day IL earlier this month because of his balky back while also dealing with a fingernail issue. It was his first time on the IL in his Major League Baseball career. The Japanese standout had an elbow ailment while playing for the Yomiuri Giants in 2023.

The 36-year-old Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA in his first season with Colorado. He joined the Rockies after spending a season with Baltimore.

"I think we'll see vintage Tomo Sugano today," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said before the game. "Just looking for more of the same out of Tomo - a professional start, give us a chance to win."

Sugano faced the Reds on April 29 and earned the win by throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He is 3-0 over three starts against NL Central teams this season with a 2.20 ERA.

The Rockies also placed right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.