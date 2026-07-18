Source: Orioles sign righty Kyle Bradish to $90M extension

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The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a five-year extension with starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is worth $90 million over the course of the contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The extension runs through the 2031 season and buys out Bradish's final two years of arbitration while covering what would have been his first three years of free agency.

The 29-year-old Bradish is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 starts this year, the right-hander's first full season back from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2023 after posting a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. He has a 3.50 ERA in five major league seasons, all with the Orioles.

"Keeping players of Kyle's caliber in an Orioles uniform is an important part of our long-term vision," Orioles owner David Rubenstein said in a statement. "We are grateful to Kyle for his commitment to our organization and to Baltimore. Thanks to (general manager) Mike Elias and the entire baseball operations department for their dedication throughout this process."

A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 amateur draft, Bradish was acquired, along with three other players, in a trade on Dec. 4, 2019, that sent right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Angels.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.