Red Sox's win streak hits 12 after four-run rally vs. Rays

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Wilyer Abreu hit two home runs -- the second a go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh inning that gave him four homers in two games -- and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

Abreu also hit two in the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep Friday.

Abreu's shot off Garrett Cleavinger (2-3) capped a four-run inning that wiped out a 6-3 deficit. Ceddanne Rafaela had an RBI double and Masataka Yoshida had a run-scoring groundout in the inning.

The 12-game winning streak matches the third longest in franchise history for Boston. The Red Sox will have a chance to win 13 straight for the first time since 1948 with a win Sunday in the series finale.

Ryan Watson (1-0) pitched two innings for his first major league victory and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his 21st save.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, the Rays jumped ahead with three runs. Victor Mesa Jr. hit his homer into Tampa Bay's bullpen and Yandy Diaz added an RBI single.

Jonny DeLuca's homer over the Green Monster made it 6-3 in the seventh.

Making his second start after missing last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Boston's Patrick Sandoval gave up five runs in five innings.

Tampa Bay took a 2-0 edge in the second when Ryan Vilade scored on second baseman Anthony Seigler's throwing error and Nick Furias had an RBI single, but Jahmai Jones' two-run homer tied it in the bottom half after Andruw Monasterio correctly challenged a called 3-2 strike that would have ended the inning.

Rays starter Ian Seymour lasted just three innings, allowing three runs and two homers after giving up a career-high tying six runs in his previous start.

The win moves Boston over the .500 mark for the first time since after the season opener vs. the Reds. They've been at or below .500 for 95 straight games, according to ESPN Research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.