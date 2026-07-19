Braves demote Owen Murphy, add Elieser Hernández as trade deadline looms

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ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves optioned right-hander Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett and selected the contract of veteran right-hander Elieser Hernández before Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Murphy, 22, allowed three runs, two earned, in 2 2/3 innings in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers in his first major league start.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said Murphy "threw fine" but "left some pitches over the plate. It was more about execution than anything else."

Hernández, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2024, when he compiled a combined 6.32 ERA in nine games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. In six seasons, Hernández is 10-22 with a 5.10 ERA in 99 games, including 49 starts.

Weiss acknowledged the Braves have some important decisions to make regarding their pitching staff before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Left-hander Martín Pérez, who has been on the injured list since July 6 with a left forearm contusion, threw in the bullpen on Sunday. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver may be close to completing his rehabilitation following right elbow surgery.

Weiss said Saturday that Pérez "is on the radar" and close to coming off the IL. Weiss said Smith Shawver "will be in the conversation" after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start for Gwinnett.

"We need to take a step forward with our starting pitching," Weiss said. "The guys have done it. They've been good this year, especially early on for a few months. So it's certainly in there. But yeah, we've got to put together some good starts."

The Braves' lineup also could receive a boost within a few days. Ronald Acuña Jr. (strained left hamstring) could be close to coming off the injured list as he continues his rehab at Gwinnett.