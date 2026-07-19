Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo exits with shoulder discomfort

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HOUSTON -- Orioles rookie catcher Samuel Basallo left in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Astros because of right shoulder discomfort.

After catching the bottom of the first inning, Basallo grounded out to first base to begin the second. Sam Huff, whose contract was selected before the game, replaced Basallo behind the plate in the bottom of the second inning.

The 21-year-old Basallo is batting .241 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in his first full season in the majors.

Baltimore entered Sunday's game on a season-high six-game winning streak.