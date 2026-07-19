Scorching-hot Red Sox rout Rays for 13th straight victory

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BOSTON -- Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer, Sonny Gray gave up one run and five hits over six innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 on Sunday for their 13th win in a row.

The streak is tied for the second best in franchise history with a 13-game run in July 1948. The franchise's longest was 15 games in June 1946.

Gray (12-1) struck out five and issued four walks in his ninth consecutive quality start. He has not allowed more than three runs since April 14.

Willson Contreras celebrates his two-run home run, which helped the Red Sox increase their winning streak to 13 games, with teammate Jahmai Jones. AP Photo/Steven Senne

After Victor Mesa Jr. hit an inside-the-park homer in the second inning to give the Rays a 1-0 lead, Andruw Monasterio tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double.

Boston scored three more in the third without a hit. Jahmai Jones came home on a passed ball and Wilyer Abreu scored on a fielder's choice. Junior Caminero's throw struck Abreu in the back as he slid into home, allowing all runners to advance safely.

Contreras scored from third on Romy Gonzalez's groundout to make it 4-1.

Contreras swung on the first pitch he saw in the fifth for a two-run, 414-foot homer to the triangle in Fenway's center field.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan (8-6) allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.