Twins, Phillies unveil special Field of Dreams game uniforms

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When the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Aug. 13 in the "Field of Dreams" game, it will be in style.

The uniforms for each team in the third edition of Major League Baseball's game at the Field of Dreams park in Dyersville, Iowa were announced Monday. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs last matched up in 2022 at the park.

Minnesota's threads are all-white with navy blue pinstripes and a similarly colored "Twins" wordmark across the front that has a red trim. The tail of the "s" in "Twins" curves to underline the team name. It's a familiar navy blue cap for Minnesota with the interlocked white "T" and red "C" on the front.

The Twins' all-white uniform includes navy blue pinstripes. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The “Minnie and Paul” sleeve patch that appears on Minnesota's uniforms. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Created in 1961, the "Minnie and Paul" logo appears on the Twins' sleeve patch. The patch was part of the club's home uniforms from 1961 to 1986 and its road threads from 1961 to 1971 and 1973 to 1986. "Minnie and Paul" is a 46-foot tall display above center field at Target Field that lights up every time a Minnesota player hits a home run.

Philadelphia is throwing it back with a look inspired by the road uniforms worn from 1939 to 1941. It's a gray look with a red "Phillies" wordmark across the chest. The wordmark is slanted and features a navy outline. Philadelphia's simple navy blue cap has a bold red "P."

Similar to the Twins, there's a special sleeve patch for the Phillies. The patch is a replica of what Philadelphia wore in 1939, when the league celebrated what was then thought as baseball's centennial anniversary. At the time, it was believed that Abner Doubleday invented the game in 1839, only for it to be disputed as a myth. The Phillies bring back the logo for a clean look.

The Phillies' look is inspired by the road uniforms they wore from 1939 to 1941. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Phillies' patch is a replica of what the club wore in 1939. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB first held a game at the Field of Dreams in 2021 when the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees in a 9-8 thriller. The Cubs beat the Reds 4-2 in the 2022 edition in what marked the league's most recent game there -- until the Twins and Phillies face off.

The location, next to the site where the iconic 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie was filmed, has undergone renovations and expansion since the Cubs-Reds matchup.