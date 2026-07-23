2026 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, news, analysis

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The 2026 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, with contending teams deciding what they need to add before 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 3.

Could Tarik Skubal be on the move from the Detroit Tigers? Will the New York Mets deal Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta to contenders? And who among the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies will go all-in to boost their 2026 World Series hopes?

Whether your team is looking to add or deal away stars -- or lands somewhere in between -- here's the latest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every club as trade season unfolds.

More: Top trade candidates | Passan: Perfect moves | Trades for every team

Jump to: Trending names | Latest intel

MLB trade deadline trending names

1. Tarik Skubal: All eyes will be on the best pitcher in baseball ahead of the deadline, with Detroit's recent hot streak making it less certain that Skubal will be changing teams before the deadline arrives.

2. Aroldis Chapman: The Red Sox closer could be a game changer for any team come October. But similar to Skubal with Detroit, Boston's surge back into the equation has lowered the odds of Chapman being dealt.

3. Luis Arraez. The San Francisco Giants All-Star is a impending free agent with a contact-focused approach that makes him a fit in almost any contender's lineup and one of the most coveted names on the market.

MLB trade deadline buzz

July 23

The latest on Tigers' Skubal plan: The Tigers think they can win the division and will hold out as long as possible in deciding whether to trade Tarik Skubal. Some rivals believe they can as well, casting further doubt that he'll be moved. Cutting their deficit in half by the deadline would make the decision a lot easier. There's also a trade Skubal but still compete scenario but would the air coming out of that big of a balloon deflate the room? Detroit will take this to nearly the last minute before making - or not making - a move. -- Jesse Rogers

Reds pitcher a perfect fit for the White Sox? The White Sox are looking for pitching in just about any form. They have room for a playoff caliber starter or one that simply rounds out a rotation which features Erick Fedde and rookie Noah Schultz at the back end of it. Either or both could be moved down a notch o removed from the rotation altogether. Reds starter Brady Singer fits that bill and is extremely likely to get moved. An experienced reliever would also shorten the game for Chicago. That's a need as well but not as much as a starter. -- Rogers

What the Yankees are eyeing at the deadline: New York's wish list includes a catcher, a leverage reliever or two, and a right-handed-hitting outfielder. Catcher and reliever take precedent over an outfielder, but with uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge's status, the Yankees could opt for some insurance.

Adding a catcher midseason is never ideal, but the Yankees' production from the position has been the worst in the majors.

As for the relief crop, the Yankees have several moving players on its staff, with at least two starters potentially moving to the bullpen once the rotation is fully healthy and Clarke Schmidt slated to return from Tommy John surgery down the stretch, perhaps as a reliever. So, at least one top-tier reliever to partner with David Bednar, Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick in the back end is preferred over simply a depth player. -- Jorge Castillo

Will the Angels trade away Neto, Detmers or Soriano? John Mozeliak had a reputation for being exceedingly conservative on the trade front while leading the St. Louis Cardinals' baseball-operations department over the last 18 years -- but that is not the expectation as he approaches his first trade deadline with the Los Angeles Angels.

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Mozeliak, brought in as a consultant and interim general manager about a month ago, is very open to trading controllable players if the right offers materialize, according to people who have spoken with him in recent days. That includes starting pitchers Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano, and that includes shortstop Zach Neto, the three Angels players who would fetch the best return.

Of course, Mozeliak is under no pressure to part with any of them. Detmers and Soriano are controllable through the 2028 season, Neto through 2029. But Mozeliak could be tempted to take advantage of what is expected to be a major sellers' market, especially with the knowledge that the Angels are not a year away -- or two, or potentially even three -- from legitimate contention.

But the same question still lingers: Will Angels owner Arte Moreno ultimately sign off? Will he have to? -- Alden Gonzalez

Where Padres stand entering deadline: The San Diego Padres' new ownership group, led by billionaire couple Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, has submitted the final documentation needed to move the franchise's sale to a vote, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

But there is still more administrative work to iron out, the source cautioned, and a vote, which has not been formally scheduled, will not take place until some time after Aug. 3. In other words: The Padres will remain in this state of transition through the trade deadline.

That, however, is not expected to impact general manager A.J. Preller's strategy. Preller would still like to buy, and the expectation is he would be allowed to from a payroll standpoint -- but first, his team needs to give him a reason. The Padres entered Thursday two games below .500 and three games back of a wild-card spot, with five teams to jump.

If they don't make up serious ground over this next week and a half -- with series against the Marlins, Rockies and Giants -- Preller might start trading away pieces from his dominant bullpen, with Mason Miller the clear headliner. -- Gonzalez