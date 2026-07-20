Dodgers acquire reliever Seth Halvorsen in trade with Rockies

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DENVER -- Colorado Rockies general manager Josh Byrnes orchestrated a trade with his former team Monday, sending right-hander Seth Halvorsen to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league players.

Halvorsen is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list after being placed on it earlier this month with inflammation in his right shoulder. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA across 21 appearances this season.

As part of the deal, Colorado picked up right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek from the Dodgers.

Byrnes knows the Los Angeles farm system after spending more than a decade in the front office with the team. He left in December to join forces with Paul DePodesta, the Rockies' president of baseball operations, in an effort to turn around a franchise that's trying to break a string of three straight 100-loss seasons.

The 27-year-old Frasso was 1-0 with a 4.74 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. He was picked up by the Dodgers as part of a deal with Toronto on Aug. 2, 2022. Frasso will report to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Vidourek, a third-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2025, is hitting .176 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in the minors this season. He will report to Single-A Fresno.

Colorado drafted Halvorsen in the seventh round out of Tennessee in 2023. The 26-year-old is 3-4 in 75 career games with the Rockies and has 13 saves.

The Rockies entered the day 23½ games behind Los Angeles in the National League West.