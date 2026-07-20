Orioles place catcher Adley Rutschman (wrist) on 10-day IL

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Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, the third time he has hit the IL this season.

The Orioles say Rutschman has left wrist inflammation. He sat out the Orioles' victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday, which was Baltimore's seventh straight victory.

The Orioles' win streak is the second-longest active winning streak in the majors. On Monday night they face the Boston Red Sox, who boast the longest active winning streak at 13 straight.

"It's been bothering him, dealing with it, and we're at the point where we get ahead of it and IL him," manager Craig Albernaz said of Rutschman, according to MLB.com. "Do the best course of action to get him back at full ability. Anyone that's played the catching position before, the left wrist takes a beating. That's your glove hand, and also, him being a switch-hitter, especially hitting right-handed with that left arm, that left wrist is always on the bat, so it takes an extra pounding."

Meanwhile, Orioles rookie catcher Samuel Basallo left Sunday's game because of right shoulder discomfort. Albernaz said Monday that Basallo is day-to-day.

The Orioles recalled veteran catcher Chadwick Tromp from the minors to replace Rutschman on the major league roster. Sam Huff started at catcher in Monday's game.

Rutschman is batting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games this season. He was named to his third American League All-Star team.

He previously was on the injured list in April because of left ankle inflammation and in June due to a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.