Guardians hammer Twins All-Star Ryan, hit 7 homers in rout

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CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Guardians hit seven home runs against the Twins in a 13-4 win Monday night, with six coming off All-Star starter Joe Ryan.

It was an unlikely power surge for the Guardians, who came into the game tied with Tampa Bay for the third-fewest homers in the majors with 94. Petey Halpin and Rhys Hoskins each went deep twice.

It's the sixth time in the franchise's 125 seasons they have gone deep at least seven times in a game. Cleveland hit eight home runs at Milwaukee on April 25, 1997, and at Seattle on July 16, 2004.

Cleveland also homered seven times at home on April 30, 2013 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It's the fourth time this season a team has hit at least seven homers. The Chicago Cubs had eight in their 23-3 win over the San Diego Padres on July 1.

Patrick Bailey hit the seventh homer for Cleveland, a solo shot to center off Woo-Suk Go to lead off the seventh inning.

Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana also connected as Guardians went deep six times in the first four innings against Ryan. The six homers he gave up are tied for the most by a single pitcher since 1900, according to ESPN Research, and one shy of the all-time record of seven allowed by Charlie Sweeney in June 1886.

Halpin and Hoskins both came into the game batting under .200. Halpin, who was batting .194, hit his first two homers in the majors with drives to right-center in the second and fourth innings.

Hoskins -- whose average dropped to .177 after he went 1-for-6 in a weekend series against Pittsburgh -- had solo shots to left in the first and third innings.

It was the first time two Cleveland players homered at least twice in a game since Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana did it in 2019 against the New York Yankees.

The six homers given up by Ryan set a franchise record going back to the Twins' days as the Washington Senators. The most the right-hander had previously given up in a game was five on two occasions, most recently in 2023 on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

Ryan gave up a career-high 10 hits. He worked four innings and gave up eight runs, the second most in his six-year career.

Rocchio got things going with a two-run homer to left in the first inning. Bazzana went deep for the second time in three games with a drive to right-center in the second.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.