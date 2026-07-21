Red Sox halt Orioles' win streak, extend their own to 14

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BOSTON -- Caleb Durbin hit a tiebreaking homer over the Green Monster with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Boston Red Sox extended the second-longest winning streak in club history to 14 games, beating Baltimore 6-5 on Monday night to end the Orioles' season-best win streak at seven.

The Red Sox can match a club record with a win Tuesday night. Boston won 15 straight in 1946 on a team led by future Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

The Red Sox are the first team to win 14 straight since the Milwaukee Brewers in August 2025. They are 19-2 in their past 21 games, the best mark in MLB since June 25. Through June 24, Boston was 32-46, the worst record in the American League and second worst in the majors.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, recalled from Triple-A four days ago, homered and hit a run-scoring single for the Orioles, who committed four errors and gave up two unearned runs.

Red Sox This Season* Thru 6/24 Since 6/25 W-L 32-46 19-2 Runs PG 3.94 5.33 ERA 3.82 2.59 Comeback Wins 12 9 *14-game win streak, 2nd longest in club history

-- ESPN Research

Durbin connected on a one-strike cutter from Tyler Wells (2-2), setting off a celebration by teammates in front of Boston's dugout.

Garrett Whitlock (5-1) worked a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman picked up his 22nd save when Tyler O'Neill lined to short with runners on second and third to end it.

It was Chapman's 389th career save, the 10th most since the stat became official in 1969; he moved to within one of Dennis Eckersley (390).

In a back-and-forth game, Baltimore took the lead for the third time in the seventh when O'Neill hit an RBI grounder that second baseman Anthony Seigler bobbled, ending a chance at an inning-ending double play.

Boston rallied in the bottom half, tying it at 5-5 on Ceddanne Rafaela's two-out RBI single.

Encarnacion-Strand homered over the Monster in the fifth, and Jeremiah Jackson and Encarnacion-Strand had RBI singles to make it 4-3 in the sixth.

Baltimore starter Shane Baz gave up four runs, two earned, with six strikeouts in six innings. Boston's Payton Tolle gave up four runs and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish (6-8, 3.61 ERA) starts for the Orioles on Tuesday night, and the Red Sox will bring left-hander LHP Ranger Suárez (4-3, 3.15) off the injured list.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.