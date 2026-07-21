Nolan Arenado sixth active player to reach 2,000 hits

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PHOENIX -- Eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado reached 2,000 career hits when the Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman smacked a double to left field against the Athletics on Monday night.

The 35-year-old connected on a fastball from left-hander Jeffrey Springs in the fifth inning and received a lengthy standing ovation from the crowd at Chase Field. He is one of six active players with at least 2,000 hits, joining Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, Andrew McCutchen, Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner is in his first year with the Diamondbacks and bounced back from a injury-filled 2025 season, with a .244 batting average, .739 OPS and 13 homers coming into Monday's game.

Arenado played his first eight seasons in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies before spending the next five with the St. Louis Cardinals.

One of the best third basemen of his generation, he has a .280 career batting average with 366 homers and 1,228 RBIs.