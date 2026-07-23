MLB Power Rankings Week 17: Fast-rising Red Sox jump into top 10

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There wasn't a lot of movement in our first power rankings after the All-Star break, except for one surging team that's making a splash in the American League: Boston.

After spending the majority of the season mired in the 20s, the Red Sox have jumped all the way into our top 10, settling in at No. 9 after sitting at No. 21 on our list before the break, thanks to a 15-game win streak.

They're preceded by the White Sox, who are up two spots at No. 8, and are followed by the Guardians, who rejoin the top 10. In the National League, the top teams remained relatively the same, with the Dodgers, Brewers and Braves our top three in Week 17.

As the trade deadline approaches, let's get into where every team stands.

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Buster Olney, Jorge Castillo and Jesse Rogers to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

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Record: 65-38

Previous ranking: 1

As usual, L.A. seems to be slow-playing some of its injuries, giving plenty of time for Edwin Diaz, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and (pitcher) Shohei Ohtani time to recover and be at their best for the postseason. But the Dodgers' catching situation might be a little different -- Will Smith hasn't played since June 5 because of a neck issue, and though he's improving and seems on track to return sometime soon, there is less certainty about him than other spots on the roster. That could inform some kind of deadline swap for a veteran catcher who could share time with Dalton Rushing while Smith is sidelined. -- Olney

Record: 64-38

Previous ranking: 2

There's a feeling that if the Brewers don't do something big at the trade deadline, they'll end up with the same fate as last year, when they were the best regular-season team but faded hard against the Dodgers in the postseason. If ever there was a time to go big for a pitcher like Tarik Skubal, it's now. Pairing Skubal with Jacob Misiorowski might just give Milwaukee a chance at an upset of the almighty Dodgers. Getting some players healthy is also key for the second half, starting with pitcher Kyle Harrison and outfielder Sal Frelick. Milwaukee is every bit as good as last year but is that enough to push it all the way to the Fall Classic? -- Rogers

Record: 59-42

Previous ranking: 4

The Braves have a lot of good coming together as they begin the second half. Drake Baldwin is back in the lineup and raking, Ronald Acuna Jr. is not far behind and Sean Murphy should be back soon. But with injuries affecting so many of their key starting pitchers this year, including Spencer Strider, they have developed a clear need for someone who could start Game 2 or 3 of a playoff series behind Chris Sale. Will that be Robbie Ray? Tarik Skubal? Clay Holmes? We'll see what Atlanta does at the deadline. -- Olney

Record: 59-42

Previous ranking: 3

The window is wide open for the Rays to pull a Toronto-esque turnaround from out of the postseason one year and into the World Series the next. Knowing that, they could take a more aggressive approach than usual at the trade deadline to upgrade the roster. Potential needs include backend bullpen help, outfield, second base and catcher. Whatever the Rays do, finishing the regular season with the best record in the AL will be crucial considering they have a real home-field advantage at Tropicana Field. After a season as tenants at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays are 35-15 inside their domed palace this season. -- Castillo

Record: 57-45

Previous ranking: 5

This season so far resembles the 2025 script for the Yankees. Barring disaster, they're a postseason lock, but there's an unexpected rival hanging in front of them in the division, refusing to go away. Last year, it was the Blue Jays. This year, it's the Rays.

Last season, New York and Toronto finished with identical 94-68 records, but the Blue Jays won the head-to-head tiebreaker and were crowned division champions. That mattered when the clubs -- after the Yankees won a three-game wild-card series against the Red Sox -- met in the ALDS and the Blue Jays bounced the Yankees in four games. The Yankees are 3-6 against the Rays this season with a four-game series in September remaining. The Yankees' top priority is getting everyone healthy, especially Aaron Judge, for an October run, but winning the division makes a difference and they know it. -- Castillo

Record: 57-45

Previous ranking: 7

The Cubs' second half isn't complicated: maintain the top wild-card spot while at least making it a race in the division. The former is eminently possible while the latter, well, maybe not so much. Milwaukee just won't give in so far. It means the Cubs need to stay healthy, figure out their rotation and feed off their home-field advantage at Wrigley, where they've played well this year. Their pitching staff has been so banged up that getting healthy bodies back will almost feel like trade deadline acquisitions. Then they need to make real acquisitions as the back end of the bullpen feels shaky. -- Rogers

Record: 56-47

Previous ranking: 6

The season-ending injury to Brad Keller is a huge blow to the Phillies' relief corps, heightening the pressure on the team's front office to add a high-leverage bullpen arm before the deadline. But Philadelphia's priority seems to be the addition of someone who could be at least a middle-of-the-rotation starter, like a Robbie Ray-type. It'll be interesting to see if the Phillies go hard after Skubal, if Detroit makes him available -- not only to augment their rotation behind Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, but to keep him away from Atlanta. -- Olney

Record: 54-47

Previous ranking: 10

With every passing day, the White Sox look more and more like a real contender in the AL. It means thinking bold at the trade deadline because a clear need exists in the rotation. That could mean a No. 2 or No. 3 starter, or even a No. 5 to replace Noah Schultz or Eric Fedde. Chicago has cast a wide net but isn't only looking at starters. An experienced backend pitcher -- think Mason Miller -- would be a grand slam for the White Sox, but it will cost them. Big. The calculus has changed for them, and they won't be afraid to make that one big deal ... and some smaller ones. -- Rogers

Record: 52-49

Previous ranking: 21

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The Red Sox are attempting to complete an astonishing turnaround to make another postseason appearance. On June 24, they were 32-46 with a 9.4% chance to reach the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. Less than a month later, after a 15-game winning streak that was snapped Wednesday night, Boston is 52-49 with a 61.7% chance of playing in October. It's a remarkable surge in a vacuum, and all the more remarkable considering they've been without their best pitcher (Garrett Crochet) and best hitter (Roman Anthony) for months. If both return this season -- and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addresses holes at the trade deadline -- the Red Sox wouldn't be just a nice summer story. They'd be real contenders to win the AL pennant. -- Castillo

Record: 54-49

Previous ranking: 12

The goal is seemingly the same every season for the Guardians: find some hitting near the trade deadline, make the postseason and take a run in a down AL. Cleveland ranks last in OPS from its left fielders and in the bottom five from center. It's not going to get the job done in the AL Central -- not with the way the White Sox are slugging this season. Jung Hoo Lee, Daulton Varsho and Mickey Moniak are outfielders who could be moved by the Aug. 3 deadline. Cleveland should be in that market. -- Rogers

Record: 51-52

Previous ranking: 9

Cal Raleigh's descent from 60-homer MVP runner-up last season to one of the worst hitters in baseball this season will be studied for years to come. The catcher ranks 163rd in OPS and 160th in wRC+ among 164 hitters with at least 300 plate appearances. And the production isn't improving; he's batting .161 with two home runs and a .576 OPS in 16 games in July. Under the hood, his bat speed is slightly down while his barrel rate, average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage have plummeted. Raleigh rediscovering his historic 2025 form is a big ask, but the Mariners need him to resemble the All-Star they expected when they gave him a $105 million contract extension before last season to have a chance to play for the AL pennant again. -- Castillo

Record: 53-50

Previous ranking: 13

Despite the recent injury to shortstop Konnor Griffin, making the playoffs is a real possibility in Pittsburgh. With Jared Jones rounding into form and the upcoming trade deadline to help fill some holes, the Pirates have to be thinking about October. If they can survive a brutal August schedule, they should be well positioned in September, a month in which they have only two road trips, with one of them being a weeklong stay in Chicago to face the White Sox and then the Cubs. Some help for Gregory Soto late in games would come in handy for Pittsburgh, which has the starting pitching to get to October. -- Rogers

Record: 52-51

Previous ranking: 8

Miami's drift back toward .500 has executives speculating with other teams about what the Marlins might do before the deadline. "They're not going to blow up their plan to make a playoff push this year," one official said. Miami lost its final three games before the All-Star break, and dropped the first five games coming out of the break, leaving other clubs to wonder if the Marlins would consider dealing before the deadline. It's a tough proposition for a team that had so much hope as July began. -- Olney

Record: 52-49

Previous ranking: 11

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It might not have been part of their thought process early, but the Cardinals can still dream about a wild-card berth despite a slide after the All-Star break. The pack in contention for the third spot in the NL is bunched, and unless the slide continues in a big way over the next week, St. Louis should still be in the mix down the stretch. Although, that doesn't mean it's going to mortgage the future for a minuscule improvement at the trade deadline. Some better production out of Dustin May would certainly help the Cardinals' chances, but standing still and letting their young team sink or swim might be the way to go. -- Rogers

Record: 53-49

Previous ranking: 16

This is the time of year when small sample size means the most, and the Diamondbacks are trending in the right direction, with four straight wins going into the All-Star break and three wins in five games after the break. The D-Backs are currently in the third wild-card spot in the NL, with two teams a half-game behind. They could add some starting pitching before the deadline, and they could use a hitter; Luis Arraez could be a good fit for their offense. -- Olney

Record: 51-51

Previous ranking: 14

Texas is at .500 with a negative-30 run differential. And yet the Rangers, who haven't won the AL West in a decade, find themselves in first place of a mediocre division, with Seattle a half-game behind. The next week could decide how president of baseball operations Chris Young, never shy to make moves, attacks the trade deadline. The Rangers currently have a 49.2% chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, in a thin AL.That might be enough for Young, three years removed from building a championship club, to go for it. -- Castillo

Record: 52-51

Previous ranking: 15

Washington seems to be on the prowl, in the eyes of rival executives, as it gets closer to the deadline. The Nationals are said to be open to entertaining offers for the likes of All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood, but only if the return is staggeringly great for them. A wild card in this situation is Boston, as Nats exec Paul Toboni used to work for the Red Sox and knows their prospects; he could probably identify a deal he'd like to make. But would Boston's Craig Breslow, known to be a careful, deliberate negotiator, be willing to pay such a high cost? -- Olney

Record: 50-52

Previous ranking: 18

As of Wednesday morning, some rival executives believed that unless the Padres surge over the next week, they are more likely than not to move the best closer in baseball, Mason Miller, in a blockbuster deal. San Diego's chances for making the playoffs have waned to 9.3%, and general manager A.J. Preller is known for his aggressiveness.

"A.J. likes to ... transact," said one rival official, noting Preller's decisiveness in adding or dealing. -- Olney

Record: 50-53

Previous ranking: 23

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Two years ago, the Orioles' future seemed blindingly bright: consecutive postseason appearances, heralded position player prospects everywhere, AL East dominance on the horizon. That certainly hasn't happened, and the organization's goal for the rest of the season should be finding out who will be part of whatever is next. The list will undoubtedly include Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson and Samuel Basallo. But what about Adley Rutschman, a catcher like Basallo, who is a free agent after next season? What about former prospects such as Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo and Colton Cowser, who have yet to fulfill lofty expectations? Mike Elias, president of baseball operations, has some decisions to make, starting with the upcoming trade deadline. -- Castillo

Record: 48-54

Previous ranking: 22

To trade -- arguably the best pitcher in the game -- or not to trade? That's the question for a Detroit team built to win this year -- Tarik Skubal's last with the team before hitting free agency. The hole the Tigers dug was so large, it's hard to see them making the postseason this year -- but, once again, the down AL is a factor in the decision. They actually think wining the Central Division is in play more than earning a wild-card spot, as the White Sox are young and inexperienced and Cleveland clearly has holes. The final week before the deadline is likely to determine if Detroit is all-in. -- Rogers

Record: 50-53

Previous ranking: 19

The Twins' trade deadline decisions are becoming clearer as they've fallen in the standings and playoff race. It doesn't mean they're out of contention, but this team was never expected to compete in a major way this season -- they've overachieved so far -- so a minor teardown could still be in order. Teams seeing Joe Ryan give up six home runs recently might give them pause in terms of giving up a ton on prospects for him, but the Twins do have some other options to trade. It'll be tough for them to give up on an OK season, but it might be the best course of action. -- Rogers

Record: 50-54

Previous ranking: 17

When healthy, Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in the majors, and he's proving that again this season. Despite making only 17 starts in the outfield, he's the favorite to win AL MVP with Judge, the two-time defending MVP, sidelined. Ohtani is the only full-time designated hitter to win MVP, doing it with his historic 50/50 season in 2024. Alvarez could do it with a Triple Crown campaign this year. The left-handed slugger leads the AL in most major categories, including batting average, home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. His production has kept the Astros in the postseason picture. Keeping him healthy will be imperative -- both for their postseason hopes and his MVP chances. -- Castillo

Record: 46-56

Previous ranking: 20

A year after exceeding all projections and falling one win short of winning the World Series, the Blue Jays have floundered in 2026, despite elevated expectations, and very likely will be a dealer at the trade deadline. Nobody personifies that disappointment more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The six-time All-Star has played through a lingering lower back injury that has sapped his offensive production in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million contract extension. He's batting just .256 with six home runs and a .689 OPS. A strong finish would be encouraging for a franchise with so much invested in Guerrero. But if that's not in the cards, sitting him for an extended period and prioritizing his long-term health could become the right move. -- Castillo

Record: 47-54

Previous ranking: 24

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It has been a miserable season for the Reds who, as it turns out, could not keep their heads above water while ace starter Hunter Greene was on the shelf. They could do well at the trade deadline if they can move pending free agents such as Brady Singer, Eugenio Suarez, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson and catcher Tyler Stephenson. That group could make the Reds a popular team early next month while also enabling them to keep a core together that got to the playoffs last year. Cincinnati needs to salvage something out of a step-back season. -- Rogers

Record: 43-60

Previous ranking: 26

What the Mets have communicated to other teams is that everyone other than Juan Soto and the most talented young players on the roster is available. The choice to not include shortstop Francisco Lindor on that list is interesting -- and could be called into question -- because trading Lindor in the middle of this season will be all but impossible, given his high salary, 2026 performance, no-trade clause and the uncertainty about the labor agreement. An open-ended question: What is the purpose of the Mets' handling it this way? -- Olney

Record: 42-60

Previous ranking: 27

San Francisco was perhaps the first team to declare itself to be a dealer, and its conversations before the deadline will center on finding the right deals for Luis Arraez, Robbie Ray, Heliot Ramos and others. But seeing improvement from the core three position players -- Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames -- is at least as important as whatever the Giants get back in trades over the next two weeks. Devers has a .242/.351/.516 slash line in July, and Chapman could be activated in the days ahead. -- Olney

Record: 43-59

Previous ranking: 25

The A's have the worst pitching staff outside of Colorado, and it has upended a season that began with high hopes built around a potent offense. Instead of taking the next step into playoff contention, the Athletics will deal again at the trade deadline. Their priority should be adding pitching to upgrade the staff in the future with their move to Las Vegas looming in 2028, but since they're no longer in contention, they probably won't be adding talents. Luis Severino, a free agent after next season, was better in his second year in Sacramento before landing on the injured list because of a shoulder injury in late May. Rookie left-hander Gage Jump looks like a rotation cornerstone. Left-handed prospects Jamie Arnold and Wei-En Lin linger are on the horizon. The A's -- and, really, every team -- could use more pitching. -- Castillo

Record: 43-60

Previous ranking: 28

Was trading for Nate Pearson the signal that the Royals are loading up to move other arms? The yearly Seth Lugo decision is here again. As is a decision on Michael Wacha, who made the All-Star team this year and leads the AL in innings pitched. Neither are temporary acquisitions, with more than just this season left on their contracts, so the Royals could do well in prospect return for either. But their issue this year has been in the bullpen more than anything. Kansas City could stand relatively pat, fix its pen in the offseason and actually have a decent team next year as long as it continues to improve the offense as well. -- Rogers

Record: 41-62

Previous ranking: 30

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The Angels' priority for the rest of 2026 should be what it should've been the past five seasons: hitting the reset button and launching a proper rebuild. Owner Arte Moreno has refused to face that reality, instead opting for mediocrity -- or worse. Perhaps it'll be different this time after he fired general manager Perry Miniasian and hired former longtime Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak as an interim replacement. If so, the last-place Angels have several players -- the list includes Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, Jose Soriano, Ryan Zeferjahn, Jo Adell, Chase Silseth, Jorge Soler and Kirby Yates -- who could net them significant return of prospects to replenish a farm system that ranks among the worst in baseball, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. -- Castillo

Record: 41-63

Previous ranking: 29

With the Yankees, Red Sox, White Sox and maybe even the Dodgers looking for catching help before the trade deadline, there has been media speculation that Hunter Goodman could be a trade target. But with Goodman under team control for the next four seasons, sources say that it's highly unlikely that Colorado would trade him. And Goodman, among the best at his position, is a centerpiece of the turnaround that the new front office is trying to affect. -- Olney