Rangers leading hitter Josh Jung exits with calf tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers third baseman Josh Jung left Tuesday night's 10-0 win against the Chicago White Sox because of left calf tightness.

Jung, the team's leading hitter with a .294 average, was replaced in the field in the top of the fourth inning. Jung had a two-out single in the third, then appeared slow going from first to third base on a single by Brandon Nimmo. Jung finished the inning, scoring on a double by Jake Burger.

The Rangers before the game placed catcher Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain and put right-handed pitcher Jose Corniell on the 15-day list with the same injury.

Texas brought up left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales and catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Round Rock.

Left-hander Jalen Beeks, who will miss the rest of the season because of surgery for a flexor tendon strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL.