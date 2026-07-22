Phillies blow rally after Realmuto's baserunning 'lapse'

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The Phillies ran themselves out of a potential winning rally vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday after a "lapse in judgment" on the bases by J.T. Realmuto ended the game on a double play.

With Philadelphia down 2-1, Alec Bohm started the bottom of the ninth with a single before being subbed out for pinch runner Justin Crawford. After Edmundo Sosa struck out, catcher Realmuto doubled to left, moving Crawford to third. But after Brandon Marsh hit a squibber to third base, Crawford broke for home and was tagged in a rundown while Realmuto, who had reached third base, tried to retreat to second and was thrown out.

The Dodgers executed the 5-2-6-4 double play to perfection to end the game.

Realmuto took the blame for the gaffe, telling reporters there was "no reason for me to go back [to] second."

"Just a bad baserunning play," Realmuto said.

The play spoiled a strong outing for Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in his first start since opting not to accept an All-Star invitation. He gave up two runs, struck out nine and walked none in seven innings.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes by rain. The contest was played in a persistent drizzle that began in the third inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.