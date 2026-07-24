2026 MLB trade deadline prospect watch for all 30 teams

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As MLB trade season arrives, you will often hear some version of the following: "Team X can make this deal if they want to" or "Does team X even have enough pieces to make this deal?"

Well, let's attempt to answer those by diving into each team's farm system to evaluate the prospects that could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

I grouped teams based on their projected posture this trade season, then gave you the need-to-know information. For a list of each club's top prospects, check out my recently updated top 10 rankings.

Teams likely to deal away prospects

System snapshot: The system is strong, still. The Dodgers added just one prospect to their top 20 in the most recent draft due to both their limited pool and picks, but also their strong farm system. It's very deep in outfielders specifically, with them making up five of the top six spots on the updated top 10.

Their untouchables: OF Josue De Paula is probably the only one that's truly off limits, but I think there are a couple more very unlikely to move, or only in a huge deal, such as OF Mike Sirota, OF Eduardo Quintero, SS Emil Morales and possibly Zyhir Hope.

Prospects they could deal: I have Hope and Charles Davalan as the fourth and fifth among that outfield glut, and James Tibbs III is the next one behind them, also with some real trade value. There's not as much depth on the pitching side, but RHP River Ryan and LHP Jackson Ferris are both in Triple-A.

System snapshot: Still very strong even with a steady flow of young players coming to the big leagues. It's hitter-heavy, with only three pitchers in the top 20, and that's exactly what opposing teams want to trade for, in an ideal scenario.

Their untouchables: SS Jesus Made is the top prospect in baseball and is certainly off-limits. SS Luis Pena is likely also off the table and I would imagine the two prospects that got extensions earlier this year (SS Cooper Pratt and OF Luis Lara) will also be hard to pry loose.

Prospects they could deal: UT Jett Williams (acquired in the Freddy Peralta deal), C Jeferson Quero, 1B Luke Adams and RHP Tyson Hardin are all in the top 15 and in Triple-A, so they will be quite attractive to teams looking for a quicker rebuild.

System snapshot: Much improved. SS Tate Southisene was last year's first-rounder and OF Eric Hartman was a 2024 20th-rounder, and those two are the big arrow-up guys in the system who have a shot at making the top 100 in the spring to join LHP Cam Caminiti. The Braves cut heavy under-slot deals on their first two picks in this summer's draft and spread it around to high schoolers, adding a lot of quality depth to their system.

Their untouchables: The Braves don't tend to deal from the top of their system, as they've had a lot of success holding and developing those players, and then putting them in the rotation or the lineup. As such, I think it's unlikely they will deal any of Southisene, Hartman or Caminiti, and they can't deal any of the recent draftees.

Prospects they could deal: That limits their options a good bit, with RHP Owen Murphy another big-league-inventory-type along with recent graduates RHP J.R. Ritchie and RHP Didier Fuentes (and 2025 graduate RHP Hurston Waldrep). LHP Briggs McKenzie, SS John Gil and SS Alex Lodise are the next best prospect options, all in A-Ball.

System snapshot: Deep, as usual. The Rays continue promoting players somewhat slowly, in part because their system is so deep and the big league team is so flush with solid players that they'll often block/slow a lesser prospect at times. They've been aggressive with position players in the draft, as all four of their top pitching prospects were acquired via trade.

Their untouchables: Newly drafted top prospect SS Grady Emerson can't be traded, but he also would be off the table even if he could be. OF Theo Gillen is a close second and also seems off the table. However, you could argue everyone else would be on the table in a huge trade.

Prospects they could deal: Risers that will be in demand (but only available in big deals) include C Nathan Flewelling, C Caden Bodine, SS Cooper Flemming, SS Daniel Pierce and 1B Taitn Gray, all from the last few drafts. RHP Michael Forret and RHP Anderson Brito are the best of the pitching crop.

System snapshot: Improved, for sure. I had trouble finding 10 prospects I felt good about (performing well, healthy, clear everyday upside) early in the season, where some teams had a clear 12-to-15 to sort through. With some improvements during the spring and a solid draft, there's now about a dozen under serious consideration, though most of the top of the list is on the verge of the big leagues, so the list might thin out again by the winter.

Their untouchables: George Lombard Jr. was off-limits in talks last summer and figures to be again this year as he's knocking on the door of the big leagues. I don't think anyone else is off the table, though it would take a huge deal to pry the next few names loose.

Prospects they could deal: SS Dax Kilby has played only 21 pro games since last summer's draft due to injury, though he just got back on the field in the last week; many teams will want more information before committing, but he was well-known at draft time so he could be a target in a big deal.

RHP Carlos Lagrange is another tricky one as he's in Triple-A with huge stuff, but he has a shoulder injury and is likely a reliever. RHP Elmer Rodriguez and OF Spencer Jones are big league inventory, but their value is diminished a bit by their respective MLB performances so far. Rising LHP Henry Lalane (after lots of injury issues) and rookie ball standouts 3B Richard Matic and OF WIlberson De Pena are much easier for teams to target, as is OF Jace Avina.

System snapshot: Heavy in position players. I have three pitchers in the Cubs' top dozen prospects and two of them are from the last two drafts -- 2026 first-rounder RHP Cade Townsend and 2025's overslot high schooler RHP Kaleb Wing -- while the third (RHP Jaxon Wiggins) just returned from injury, is having a down year, and has a lot of relief risk. To put it another way: I think the Cubs are much more likely to move graduated players or position players in the system as headliners in a big deal so they don't thin out their pitching depth further.

Their untouchables: SS Jefferson Rojas and RF Josiah Hartshorn are probably the two that fit in this category as they're the two top 100 prospects in the Cubs' system after 3B Pedro Ramirez's graduation.

Prospects they could deal: OF Kane Kepley and C Owen Ayers fit here as they are performing well but aren't likely future stars. OF Ethan Conrad just got back on the field in the last few weeks for the first time in over a year; if a team liked him in the draft and are alright with how he looks now, this might be an add-low opportunity. Otherwise, the Cubs might head to rookie ball level (SS Juan Cabade) or the Dominican Summer league (SS Johan Geraldo) for possible trade pieces.

System snapshot: With the graduation of Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford and the back injury of Aidan Miller that has kept him off the field all season, things are not trending up here. The 2026 draft crop was polarizing in the industry but also isn't eligible to be dealt, so that group isn't relevant for this exercise. Dominican Summer League CF Francisco Renteria is another bright spot, signing in January and dominating the lowest level of the minors.

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Their untouchables: I think Miller would qualify, if healthy, as untouchable, and now that his value is down, I can't imagine the Phillies dealing low. Otherwise, this is a Dave Dombrowski team, so almost no one is untouchable -- but I don't think they want to move Renteria unless they absolutely have to.

Prospects they could deal: Last year's first-rounder, RHP Gage Wood, is sure to be of interest but there was debate at draft time about his relief risk and durability, so teams will vary on his value. I don't think the Phillies want to move their one marketable, healthy upper-level prospect that could impact the big league bullpen this year. With a diminished system and their top three hard to justify dealing, there's a fine-but-not-great crop for rival clubs to choose from: OF Dante Nori, OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., RHP Matthew Fisher, RHP Ramon Marquez, LHP Cade Obermueller, 3B Aroon Escobar and CF Griffin Burkholder.

System snapshot: Solid, even with Noah Schultz graduating and Braden Montgomery getting very close to joining him. A strong 2026 draft crop headlined by No. 1 pick SS Roch Cholowsky improves the outlook, though that crop isn't eligible to be traded. Some pitchers in the system have stalled a bit with command issues, but the hitters are progressing generally.

Their untouchables: Of those eligible to be traded, I think it's just SS Caleb Bonemer now. Montgomery would only be included in a giant deal, which is unlikely, but he's also barely a prospect at this point.

Prospects they could deal: SS Billy Carlson and LHP Hagen Smith were the most recent tradable first-round picks and both have been fine but not great in pro ball, still with plenty of value. RHP Tanner McDougal is another power arm with relief risk and OF Jaden Fauske is in Single-A but has a potential starter look to him, while the numbers teams love the contact rates of 2B William Bergolla Jr.

System snapshot: Solid, as usual, with waves arriving and more behind that. They were getting light on starting pitching depth, then added three starting pitchers with their top two picks and an overslot bonus in the 2026 draft: RHP Liam Peterson, LHP Logan Schmidt and RHP Savion Sims. The top of the system is largely in the upper minors, thus they're both in demand but hard to let go of via trade when Cleveland thinks it can get a starter for the league minimum by waiting out the last part of their development.

Their untouchables: I don't think anyone is truly off-limits, but Cleveland rarely makes huge deals giving up top prospects, so functionally a number of these guys likely won't be seriously discussed. SS Angel Genao, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, RHP Braylon Doughty, C Cooper Ingle and RF Juneiker Caceres headline that group.

Prospects they could deal: I could see the Guardians discussing some of those prospects below that tier: RHP Khal Stephen, CF Jaison Chourio, SS Dean Curley, CF Jace LaViolette, RHP Daniel Espino, CF Aaron Walton and CF Kahlil Watson.

System snapshot: Even with the trades over the last year or so and graduations (Colt Emerson being the most recent), the top of this system is still strong, but the depth is being cleared out a bit by graduations, lower draft position and trades. There's plenty here for a big trade or two, but Seattle has been hesitant to go full AJ Preller/Dombrowski and clear out the system to push its chips in the middle.

Their untouchables: LHP Kade Anderson and RHP Ryan Sloan are likely the two that fit this category as they are both among the top few pitching prospects in the sport, while big league pitchers Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo are set to be a free agents after next season and George Kirby after 2028.

Prospects they could deal: A very strong group of potential headliners and supporting pieces, depending on the size of the trade, including SS Felnin Celesten, RF Laz Montes, 2B Michael Arroyo, C Luke Stevenson, CF Jonny Farmelo, SS Nick Becker and LHP Mason Peters.

Teams that could go either way at the deadline

System snapshot: Solid, with a mix of pitchers and position players at various levels. But with OF Ryan Waldschmidt about to graduate (and UT Tommy Troy, once he returns from injury), it's more of a medium level of trade options, especially with 2026 draftees excluded. There isn't a clear headliner type but rather a number of solid players that rivals would like to have beyond those two big leaguers.

Their untouchables: I don't think 2025 first-rounder SS Kayson Cunningham would be easy to deal, but I could see them justifying almost anyone else, if needed.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: Infielders J.D. Dix, Demetrio Cristantes, Jansel Luis and LuJames Groover all fit, as do RHP Daniel Eagen and RHP David Hagaman.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: As I said, the depth is solid, particularly at High-A and Double-A, so getting a high-upside type with some risk would be a nice addition, akin to recent comp-round pick RHP Blake Bryant.

System snapshot: Solid depth and some upside as well. RHP Anthony Eyanson has been the big riser, and LHP Jake Bennett has outperformed expectations, RHP Kyson Witherspoon has scuffled and RHP Juan Valera will sit out the season because of elbow surgery. OF Justin Gonzales, OF Enddy Azocar and C Franklin Primera are also arrow-up this year, as is 2B Henry Godbout.

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Their untouchables: SS Franklin Arias is surely off the table and Eyanson might also be.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: I could see a team acquiring low on Valera post surgery as his buzz was rising into the Top 100 before the injury. Godbout is the tier of prospect that is often traded at the deadline, so he's also a likely target.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: Boston has a specific kind of pitcher it likes to target (often some combination of lefty, big extension, supinator), so it probably will have a chance to add some players like that in potential deals. Otherwise, I think the Sox would like to take more chances on position players with upside, as that demographic improved this year and they added a number of them in the 2026 draft.

System snapshot: Improved a lot given the recent draft crop, but those players aren't eligible to be traded, so Houston is somewhat limited at this deadline. I have its top five incoming draftees all slotting into the top 12 of the system: LF Logan Hughes, RHP Jack Radel, 3B Beau Peterson, LHP Wes Mendes and SS Keon Johnson

Their untouchables: I have to think OF Kevin Alvarez and SS Xavier Neyens, the Astros' top two prospects, won't be on the table for potential upgrades.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: Taking out those two and the 2026 draftees leaves more solid nice-to-have prospects than headliners, like OF Ethan Frey, RHP Ethan Pecko and RHP Bryce Mayer.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: Continued higher-level depth with upside (like added in the draft) or upper-minors types with everyday potential (to impact next year's big league team, ideally).

System snapshot: Trending up, like the big league team. The Marlins have been accumulating for years under this regime and are now seeing the fruits of their labor both in the big leagues and in development after solid player acquisition in all markets. LHP Thomas White and LHP Robby Snelling are both down because of arm injuries, but CF Cam Cannarella and RHP Karson Milbrandt are both arrow-up this year into the Top 100.

Their untouchables: I don't think White or Snelling are likely to move with their value down a bit. SS Aiva Arquette, Cannarella and Milbrandt all likely don't move either.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: The depth comes into play here, with lots of diversity of tradable options on the position-player side, like SS Starlyn Caba, OF Dillon Lewis, OF Fenwick Trimble, OF Kemp Alderman, OF Dillon Head, OF Brandon Compton and SS Carter Johnson.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: Continuing to add to their pitching depth is an addressable issue, while adding high-upside position players will be a bit harder to get, as almost every team is looking to do that.

System snapshot: Top-heavy with the top pitching prospect in baseball, RHP Seth Hernandez, leading things off, followed by red-hot big league hitter RF Esmerlyn Valdez. It's a little murkier behind those two, with a half dozen or so prospects that could be Top 100-types now or by the end of the year.

Their untouchables: Hernandez for sure, and likely Valdez, but maybe no one else.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: The Pirates have solid pitching depth in the big leagues and upper minors but are looking to develop more bats to complement what they already have in the big leagues. I don't think they want to part with OF Edward Florentino, but he might be the best prospect they'd consider moving in a big deal. 3B Murf Gray and SS Wyatt Sanford are also just behind him, and LHP Hunter Barco, OF Jhostynxon Garcia, RHP Khristian Curtis and the other big league potential-types should all be on the table for upgrades.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: I think they'd like to continue adding potential everyday position players, ideally in the upper minors, if they're adding.

System snapshot: It's improving after being almost completely bare about a year ago. C Ethan Salas is back on track and high in the Top 100, and now the prep arms from the past three drafts -- RHP Coleman Borthwick, LHP Kruz Schoolcraft and LHP Kash Mayfield -- fill in behind him, along with a late-rising name some teams were very high on in the 2026 draft: Canadian high school SS Elliot Lascelles.

Their untouchables: Never say never with general manager A.J. Preller, but I'd imagine Salas isn't available. It would be unwise to assume there are any others, given last deadline's trade for Mason Miller.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: Since the 2026 draftees can't be traded, it's a bit of a limited bunch. Schoolcraft has had issues with strikes this year, Mayfield's stuff is more good than great and the rest of the system is either riskier long shots or likely relievers. RHP Bryan Balzer, OF Ryan Wideman, RHP Tucker Musgrove and SS Joniel Hernandez have the most upside of that group.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: Really, just adding more quality depth will be key, but the system is also lighter on position players than pitchers.

System snapshot: The Cardinals had the best 2026 draft in baseball, in my opinion, and the system was already trending up before that. Though LHP Liam Doyle, LHP Quinn Mathews, RHP Jurrangelo Cijntje and RHP Tanner Franklin have had some trouble with strikes, they all have big stuff (as does recently healthy LHP Brandon Clarke) and a path to a real big league role with one adjustment. I think this is a better approach for both development and trade value rather than the prior approach of starter traits over stuff.

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Their untouchables: I don't think Chaim Bloom, president of baseball operations, wants to move top prospects, but C Rainiel Rodriguez and Doyle might be the only two he wouldn't want to discuss even in big concepts.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: There's still some concern about OF Joshua Baez's hitability and what that will then mean for his overall value, so I could see the rationale to move him before he potentially loses some value if he gets a taste of the big leagues and whiffs a lot. Given their catching depth, C Leo Bernal seems expendable, and there's a lot of upper-level pitching depth that might be subject to a roster crunch next season, like RHP Tink Hence, Mathews, RHP Tekoah Roby, LHP Cooper Hjerpe, etc.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: There's a lot of pitching depth and the Cardinals mostly focused on position players in the 2026 draft, so I'd expect more of that if they're acquiring prospects at the deadline.

System snapshot: The Rangers got bold in the draft, taking three high schoolers -- two left-handed pitchers in Gio Rojas and Brody Bumila, as well as 3B Connor Comeau -- with their top three picks. They have star upside at the top of their system in SS Sebastian Walcott, who just returned from injury, and the rest of the system is more of a high-floor sort, so I can see the logic for their approach in the draft.

Their untouchables: Walcott for sure, but maybe no one else.

Prospects they could deal if going for it: RHP Caden Scarborough's stuff is down a bit, so he's probably not being moved now, but the rest of Texas' top 10 seems in bounds for a big upgrade: RHP David Davalillo, RHP Winston Santos, SS Yolfran Castillo, RHP A.J. Russell, RHP/SS Josh Owens, C Malcolm Moore.

Biggest need if acquiring prospects: It's now a system with a good bit of upside and lots of it on the mound, so adding position players in the right deal would seem to be the preference.

Teams likely to acquire prospects

System snapshot: It's led off by SS Leo De Vries, who I still can't believe the A's got from San Diego last year, but at least Mason Miller has been incredible for the Padres. I mentioned last year that the A's had a glut of potential starting pitchers or at least quality big league potential in the upper minors, but now much of that group has graduated, with LHP Gage Jump the most recent and two more lefties behind him, Jamie Arnold and Wei-En Lin.

Biggest need: Of their tradable prospects, eight of the top 10 are in Triple-A or the big leagues, so more upper-level sorts/depth isn't the need; the A's could benefit from adding some riskier upside to add alongside Dominican Summer League SS Johenssy Colome.

System snapshot: The top of the Orioles' system is a bit muddled with as many as seven prospects you could argue belong in one of the top two spots, largely from the past two drafts or last year's trade deadline -- thus, more than a year away. There's a pretty good mix of pitching and up-the-middle position players.

Biggest need: I could see them targeting players in the upper minors or young big leaguers in a return to beef up next year's team without having to dip into free agency too much this winter. They're rightfully focused on upside that they've historically done well with developing in the past but might need a big wave of prospects to add depth to the upper minors.

System snapshot: The Reds continue to chase upside and are getting some results with C Alfredo Duno, SS Steele Hall and SS Justin Lebron headlining the system, along with RHP Aaron Watson, who's arrow-up since last year's draft. A lot of pitching (RHP Rhett Lowder and RHP Chase Petty most recently) has graduated from the system in the past few years, so Watson is the only arm in the top dozen, though they added some depth in the 2026 draft with college arms: LHP Ethan Norby, RHP Ty Horn and RHP Duncan Marsten.

Biggest need: I think they'll be open to potential impact of any type, but I wouldn't expect the Reds to add to the system at the deadline in a real way, instead acquiring medium upside-types in the upper minors.

System snapshot: Trending up with solid seasons this year from SS Ethan Holliday, 1B Charlie Condon, OF Cole Carrigg and CF Cristian Arguelles, while adding five solid prospects in the draft: SS Tyler Bell, C Daniel Jackson, RHP Logan Reddemann, RHP Tyler Putnam and C Jack Natili.

Biggest need: The diversity of their top 10-to-15 prospects is solid, so there isn't a need, per se -- but the organization needs impact talent, so it would be a mistake to target big league-ready, low-upside help if they can add real prospect value at the deadline.

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System snapshot: CF Max Clark is a potential star sitting in Triple-A, but the rest of the system is a variety of uncertainties, either in upside, polish or proximity. C Josue Briceno has a bat-heavy profile and will play some 1B and DH, and SS Bryce Rainer has a lot of upside but also a huge strikeout rate after being neck-and-neck with Konnor Griffin for many scouts leading up to the 2024 draft. There's solid depth, but there's also a question of how many of these players could be solid everyday players in the big leagues.

Biggest need: I think the focus here should be impact of whatever sort is available that Detroit thinks it can develop/work with/optimize rather than prioritizing upper minors-types or young big leaguers whose main appeal is proximity to the big league team.

System snapshot: The system has improved the past few years: Recent draft additions SS Josh Hammond and LHP David Shields have been trending up, RHP Kendry Chourio and CF Angeibel Gomez were signed internationally, and money was spread around in the 2026 draft to land CF Zion Rose, RHP Taylor Rabe and RHP Jack Slightom. Lefties Justin Lamkin and Maxx Yehl are sleepers who could move quickly.

Biggest need: It feels like continuing to add potential impact talent is the long-term focus, but I could see the Royals adding some prospects that can help the 2027 big league team if they see a clear path to filling a role and thus shortening the list of winter needs.

System snapshot: Improving and with a better long-term view, given the most recent first-round pick, RF/LHP Jared Grindlinger, means the first-round draft approach is similar to what it is in the later rounds. The returns on prep picks in the past few drafts -- LHP Johnny Slawinski, RHP Dylan Jordan, RHP Trey Gregory-Alford, LHP Talon Haley and RHP C.J. Gray, among others -- have been positive, and that points to a likely improvement in scouting and development behind the scenes.

Biggest need: I'm going to sound like a broken record, but this organization needs star talent to help make this whole thing work; they have enough payroll to fill holes in the roster in free agency if they can make the core internally. Continuing to lean into players they think they have an edge in developing should be the focus.

System snapshot: This year's first-round pick C Vahn Lackey being added to 2023 first-round pick CF Walker Jenkins at the top of the system gives potentially quick help to the big league team with star upside. CF Emmanuel Rodriguez and SS Kaelen Culpepper aren't far behind in upside or proximity, with RHP Riley Quick arrow-up this season after being selected in the 2025 draft. A second-round pick this year, C Carson Tinney is another intriguing upside bet with contact questions, as was 2025 second-rounder Quentin Young.

Biggest need: The top of their prospect list is largely in the upper minors, or will soon be there in the case of Lackey, so the Twins could continue adding to that group or shoot for more upside to develop in the lower minors, wherever the value presents itself in trade talks.

System snapshot: The Mets have graduated a lot of talent over the past two seasons, so that has thinned out the system a good bit. RHP Jonah Tong is both working on his command and waiting for a shot to get back to the big leagues, while 3B Jacob Reimer, LHP Jonathan Santucci and LF Ryan Clifford are all also close to their big league futures. There were a lot of questions in the industry about giving their top pick in the 2026 draft, RHP Carson Wiggins, a full-slot bonus and missing a second-round pick, which limited what the rest of their return could be.

Biggest need: The high upside-types in the system are recent international signees SS Elian Pena and SS Wandy Asigen, so acquiring more prospects who have the potential to impact the big league team, rather than be role players, has to be a focus now. Adding more solid-not-spectacular players near the minimum doesn't move the needle for this team more than almost any other.

System snapshot: The top of their system is heavily influenced by their best recent international signees, with SS Josuar Gonzalez, SS Luis Hernandez and SS Jhonny Level as three of their top four prospects alongside recent No. 4 pick RHP Jackson Flora. There's a lot of quality depth in the upper minors or big leagues behind them, but not as much star potential. That explains why prep pitcher LHP Carson Bolemon and RHP Kaden Waechter were their next two picks in the 20226 draft after Flora.

Biggest need: Star potential position players will be very hard to acquire unless you have one of the best few players available to trade, so targeting lower-minors pitchers with elite stuff and athleticism (i.e. the traits that lead to being labeled a "big upside" type) in deals would fit what the organization is looking to add.

System snapshot: Their past few top picks and overslot bonuses -- SS JoJo Parker, SS Arjun Nimmala, LHP Cole Carlon, C Will Brick, CF Blaine Bullard -- make up half of their top-10 prospect list. There's solid upside with the position-player group and also some relief risk with the pitching group, largely at Double-A or below, so this is a team that might benefit from adding near big league-ready prospects to help the 2027 club.

Biggest need: This is one of the rare teams where adding upper minors-types to be a wave of talent just ahead of Parker, LHP Johnny King, Carlon, Brick and Bullard makes sense. I think that's largely what contending teams will want to trade, so there could be a lot of fits at the deadline for Toronto.

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System snapshot: Continuing to improve with a draft class and a winter of trades from the new regime on top of a solid 2025 draft class from the interim leadership. SS Eli Willits leads the way as a top-10 prospect in the sport, SS Seaver King is arrow-up and now in Triple-A and two righties with injury issues, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, have ace upside if it all clicks.

Biggest need: There's a lot of relief risk and upside-oriented arms in the system, so adding a potential 2027 big league starting pitcher would help take some heat off of the system and next winter's free agent needs. Otherwise, acquiring more potential everyday types at up-the-middle positions seems like the formula here.