MLB labor battle: Latest updates, full coverage on CBA, salary cap, more

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Is a salary cap coming to Major League Baseball? Will there even be an MLB season in 2027?

As the owners and players negotiate on a new collective bargaining agreement, there are a lot of questions to answer.

Here is what you need to know as we look ahead to Dec. 1 -- when the current CBA expires -- and beyond.

Latest news

MLBPA calls to preserve draft system after owners' proposal »

MLBPA rips salary cap ad campaign as 'perverse' »

All-Stars oppose salary cap, see time to find deal »

Must-read MLB labor stories

Guide to MLB's looming labor battle: CBA, salary cap and more

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

These are the topics that will dominate baseball's CBA conversations. FAQ »

How could an MLB salary cap work? Lessons from NBA, NHL, NFL

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

We examine how caps function in other pro sports to find out what it means for baseball's ongoing CBA negotiations. Jeff Passan »

A repeat of 1994? Tom Glavine fears another ugly work stoppage

Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The union's primary spokesperson the last time baseball lost games to a labor fight sees similar signs of trouble ahead. Jeff Passan »

Latin American baseball is broken. Could international draft fix it?

Tatiana Fernandez Geara for ESPN

As the search for the next Dominican baseball phenom intensifies, the tragic death of a teenager is the latest symptom of a failing system. Alden Gonzalez »

More coverage

Castillo: Why there is only one Latino among MLBPA player leadership -- and why it matters

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Castillo: Biggest takeaways from MLB owners meetings -- and what's coming next

Passan: How worried should fans be? Is a salary cap (and floor) coming? Breaking down initial MLB labor proposals

Passan: Why this MLB season revolves around the Dodgers

Passan: What Kyle Tucker's Dodgers contract means for MLB labor peace