MLB labor battle: Latest updates, full coverage on CBA, salary cap, more

Is a salary cap coming to Major League Baseball? Will there even be an MLB season in 2027?
As the owners and players negotiate on a new collective bargaining agreement, there are a lot of questions to answer.
Here is what you need to know as we look ahead to Dec. 1 -- when the current CBA expires -- and beyond.
Latest news
MLBPA calls to preserve draft system after owners' proposal »
MLBPA rips salary cap ad campaign as 'perverse' »
All-Stars oppose salary cap, see time to find deal »
Must-read MLB labor stories
Guide to MLB's looming labor battle: CBA, salary cap and more
These are the topics that will dominate baseball's CBA conversations. FAQ »
How could an MLB salary cap work? Lessons from NBA, NHL, NFL
We examine how caps function in other pro sports to find out what it means for baseball's ongoing CBA negotiations. Jeff Passan »
A repeat of 1994? Tom Glavine fears another ugly work stoppage
The union's primary spokesperson the last time baseball lost games to a labor fight sees similar signs of trouble ahead. Jeff Passan »
Latin American baseball is broken. Could international draft fix it?
As the search for the next Dominican baseball phenom intensifies, the tragic death of a teenager is the latest symptom of a failing system. Alden Gonzalez »
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