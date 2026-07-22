Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. placed on IL for first time in career

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Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has gone on the injured list for the first time in his five-year career as he deals with lower back tightness.

Witt was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday, with the Royals calling up infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha and transferring right-hander Stephen Kolek to the 60-day IL.

After sitting out Sunday against the San Diego Padres, Witt had left Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants with the back issue and did not play Tuesday.

"It's just kind of one of those things where the type of way I play, I couldn't be myself out there," Witt told reporters. "And I couldn't even be 50% of myself."

Witt, 26, is batting .279 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs and an American League-leading 30 steals. He played in his third straight All-Star Game earlier this month, scoring as part of the AL's three-run first inning during its 4-0 win.

Velazquez, who replaced Witt at shortstop for Wednesday's game against the Giants, last played in the major leagues for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 before moving among several MLB teams' Triple-A clubs the past few years. Kolek last pitched July 2 and is out with a right flexor strain after he exited a rehab start Saturday.

Also Wednesday, the Royals acquired right-hander Nate Pearson in a trade with the Houston Astros. The Astros received pitching prospect Max Martin in return.

Pearson had been designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.