          Where to watch 2026 AUSL championship: Times, dates, more

          Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 22, 2026, 07:56 PM

          The final weekend of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season and the league's 2026 championship series will take place at Texas A&M's Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

          With the league's expansion from four to six teams this year, the AUSL playoff format is also expanding to include a play-in game between the second- and third-place teams. The No. 2 Chicago Bandits and No. 3 Portland Cascade will face off in the play-in. The defending champion Utah Talons, the league's No. 1 seed, will await the winner after earning a bye to the best-of-three AUSL championship series.

          Game 1 of the AUSL championship will air nationally on ABC, marking the first professional softball game to be broadcast on network television.

          Here are key facts about the 2026 AUSL play-in game and championship series:

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday

          • 9 p.m.: Play-in game on ESPN

          Saturday

          • 1 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 1 on ABC

          Sunday

          • 2 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 2 on ESPN

          Monday

          • 7 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 3 (if necessary) on ESPN2

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Athletes Unlimited Softball streaming hub.