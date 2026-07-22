Where to watch 2026 AUSL championship: Times, dates, more

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The final weekend of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season and the league's 2026 championship series will take place at Texas A&M's Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

With the league's expansion from four to six teams this year, the AUSL playoff format is also expanding to include a play-in game between the second- and third-place teams. The No. 2 Chicago Bandits and No. 3 Portland Cascade will face off in the play-in. The defending champion Utah Talons, the league's No. 1 seed, will await the winner after earning a bye to the best-of-three AUSL championship series.

Game 1 of the AUSL championship will air nationally on ABC, marking the first professional softball game to be broadcast on network television.

Here are key facts about the 2026 AUSL play-in game and championship series:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

9 p.m.: Play-in game on ESPN

Saturday

1 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 1 on ABC

Sunday

2 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 2 on ESPN

Monday

7 p.m.: AUSL championship -- Game 3 (if necessary) on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Athletes Unlimited Softball streaming hub.