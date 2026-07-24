Royals manager Matt Quatraro back after brief leave

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Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro will be back for the second game of the road series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, the club said on social media.

Quatraro missed the first game of the four-game series while attending to a personal matter. The club, which announced Quatraro's absence on Thursday, said it was expected to be a short leave.

Bench coach Paul Hoover managed the team during Kansas City's 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Thursday. Vance Wilson served as the interim bench coach and José Alguacil coached third base.

After leading the club to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade, Quatraro earned a three-year contract extension during the offseason that will keep him in Kansas City through 2029. The extension has a team option for 2030.

The Royals are fifth in the AL Central with a 43-61 record, 6 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Tigers.