Brewers activate Hamilton from IL, reassign Shewmake

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton has been activated from the injured list after recovering from a left hamstring strain.

The Brewers announced the move before their Friday game with the Colorado Rockies. They also designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment.

Hamilton left a July 6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with hamstring tightness after hitting a double in the seventh inning, and he hadn't played since.

The 28-year-old Hamilton is hitting .240 with a .317 on-base percentage, three homers, 15 RBI and 18 steals in 74 games for the Brewers, who acquired him from the Boston Red Sox before the season. He entered Friday having started 36 games at third base, 25 at shortstop and four at second base.

Shewmake, also 28, had gone 2 for 7 with an RBI and steal in four games with the Brewers, who acquired him from the Houston Astros for cash considerations earlier this month. Shewmake batted .256 with a .272 on-base percentage, three homers and nine RBI in 30 games with Houston.