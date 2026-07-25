Astros' Spencer Arrighetti (foot) exits start vs. White Sox

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CHICAGO -- Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti left his start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning Friday night because of a right foot nerve irritation, the team said.

Arrighetti was throwing warmup pitches before starting the second inning when he was visited at the mound by manager Joe Espada, pitching coach Joshua Miller and a trainer. After a short discussion, Arrighetti left the game and was replaced by AJ Blubaugh.

There was no immediate word on the reason Arrighetti left the game with the Astros trailing 3-0.

Arrighetti struggled in the first inning, allowing three runs and two hits with two walks and two hit batters while throwing 33 pitches. He entered the game 7-5 and has a 4.60 ERA and hasn't won since May 28, when he was 7-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.