Mets' Juan Soto leaves with left calf soreness, set for MRI

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NEW YORK -- Mets star Juan Soto was removed from Friday's 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning because of left calf soreness.

Soto will undergo an MRI on Saturday and could be headed to the injured list, manager Andy Green said after the game.

Soto missed two weeks in April because of a left calf strain before experiencing a minor flare-up last week. The Mets have had Soto start at designated hitter in five of their past seven games, including Friday, to limit stress on the calf.

Soto, 27, walked twice in his two plate appearances Friday and was stranded at first base both times. Jorge Polanco then took his place in the lineup, batting second, for his third plate appearance.

The Mets' only All-Star this season, Soto is batting .283 with 21 home runs and a .947 OPS in 84 games. His OPS ranks third in the majors.

He has been one of the few bright spots during an abysmal season for the Mets, who are set to trade several veterans before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.