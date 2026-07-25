Texas Rangers place 3B Josh Jung on IL with calf strain

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left calf strain.

Infielder Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Jung is the team's leading hitter and tied for third in the American League with a .294 average. He left Tuesday night's win over the Chicago White Sox early. After the game, Jung said he wanted to play through it, but Rangers manager Skip Schumaker took him out.

Jung was in Schumaker's original lineup on Friday night for the first of four games against Seattle, but was scratched after Schumaker saw him run at only about half speed earlier in the day. That was also the case early Saturday, Schumaker said, resulting in the IL designation.

Smith has hit .230 with one home run and eight RBIs in 40 games for Texas this season. This is his third stint with the Rangers this season, his active time interrupted by multiple trips to the IL. That included being out from early May to early June after being diagnosed with viral meningitis.