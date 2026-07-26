Red Sox trade LHP Connelly Early to Nationals for Curtis Mead

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The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals swapped young talents in the first major trade of deadline season Saturday night, with the Red Sox acquiring infielder Curtis Mead for left-hander Connelly Early.

The deal adds the 25-year-old Mead, one of the breakout hitters in 2026, to a Red Sox lineup in need of offense to buttress the pitching that carried the team to a 15-game winning streak.

In exchange, the Nationals landed the 24-year-old Early, a well-regarded prospect whose five-pitch mix has led to sustained success over the first 21 starts of his major league career. Early is currently on the injured list with elbow issues, but doctors do not believe there is structural damage. Although arms of Early's ilk rarely get dealt so early in their careers, Boston regards Mead as an increasingly rare commodity: a right-handed bat with impact potential.

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching, the deal to open the season materialized between a team that won its way into acquisition mode and another that has hung on the periphery of contention all season and is trying to balance today and tomorrow.

Mead has been a revelation for the Nationals' MLB-best offense -- he has hit .254/.352/.500 with 17 home runs in 87 games while taking over their full-time third-base job -- following a late-spring trade after the Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment.

As large of a presence as Mead was in Washington's lineup, to turn a DFA trade less than four months later into a starter of Early's ilk is an organizational win for Washington. Despite their prolific offense, the Nationals have languished around .500 all season because of a severe lack of pitching.

In Early, the Nationals get a mid-90s fastball that has helped him to a career 3.24 ERA in 111 innings, during which he has struck out 122, walked 38 and allowed 15 home runs. Boston had talked about Early in deals over the winter, too, and was engaged with multiple teams before sending him to Washington, sources told ESPN.

Mead is expected to slot into the middle of a Red Sox lineup that ranks 25th in MLB in runs scored. Over the past month, Boston's offense has steadily improved -- led by Willson Contreras, with Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and especially Caleb Durbin having moments -- but the allure of Mead's pull-friendly swing at Fenway was enough to deal from its pitching depth.

Mead's numbers are not just home run-heavy. Once a top-30 prospect in baseball -- he was traded by Philadelphia to Tampa Bay for Cristopher Sánchez -- the Australia-born Mead takes excellent at-bats, works counts and understands the strike zone. While his expected numbers are slightly below his real-world numbers, Mead rarely swings and misses, barrels the ball consistently and chases less than average. Adding him to the lineup without a change to the current rotation will be to Boston's present-day benefit.

The Red Sox have excelled despite Early's absence. Since his last start June 30, Boston has gotten exemplary efforts from veteran Sonny Gray and rookie Jake Bennett, along with Ranger Suarez and Patrick Sandoval returning from injury, Payton Tolle carving despite a poor ERA, and the bullpen led by Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock locking down hitters.

Whether Mead is the solution, and where he finds most of his at-bats -- he has played first, second, third and DH this season -- are the questions still to be answered. The Red Sox are not expected to stop with this deal, either, continuing to consider larger deals for another bat, sources said.

Early went to the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2023 draft and by the 2025 postseason had pitched his way into a playoff start. After two years at Army, he transferred to Virginia and proved his worth against higher-level competition. Boston helped him draw another 3 mph of fastball velocity, and he cruised through the minor leagues and has used his above-average stuff and high intellect to great effect, with a slider and changeup proving particularly effective.

Early this week threw for an inning off the mound and is expected to progress in his return in the coming weeks, which could factor at least slightly into the Nationals' next moves. Other teams are expecting them to deal All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin, who has emerged as one of the best available rental arms on the market.

While Washington has shown a willingness to listen on shortstop CJ Abrams, he is not seen as particularly likely to go, especially with the Nationals far exceeding expectations going into the season, sources said. The terms to acquire the under-control shortstops -- Abrams, Houston's Jeremy Pena and Los Angeles' Zach Neto -- remain high, but even teams with shortstops already are considering pursuits of them, sources said.