Sources: Athletics' Shea Langeliers has torn meniscus

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Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee, sources told ESPN, another blow to a team already ravaged by injuries.

Langeliers, 28, suffered the injury on the basepaths and will decide whether to undergo surgery to repair the tear. If he does so as expected, he would be sidelined through the end of the year.

Regardless of his decision, the injury is almost certain to end any trade talks around Langeliers, regarded as among the best catchers in baseball. While the A's did not plan to move him, multiple teams hoped their stance would soften before the Aug. 3 deadline, sources said.

At 44-60 with an MLB-worst minus-122 run differential, the A's have disappointed due mostly to a pitching staff sporting a 5.37 ERA.

Though the team's offense hasn't reached expectations due to a season-ending knee surgery for slugger Brent Rooker and other injuries to Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, Langeliers has been the heartbeat of the team -- and its best player.

Over 93 games, Langeliers has hit .263/.332/.497 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs. One of the top defensive catchers in the big leagues, Langeliers' arm is a weapon, catching 11 runners this season 35 stolen-base attempts.

Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade in 2022, Langeliers has blossomed at the plate especially, showing elite power for a catcher. He was easily on pace to become just the third catcher in major league history with three consecutive seasons of at least 29 home runs.

Drafted out of Baylor with the ninth pick in 2019, Langeliers has become one of the most productive players in a strong class. Since Langeliers took over as the A's full-time catcher in 2023, only Cal Raleigh has more home runs than Langeliers' 105.

Backup Jonah Heim, a former All-Star who has played well in Langeliers' absence this season and has been seen as a potential trade candidate, will take over the A's full-time catching duty.