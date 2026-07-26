Misiorowski strikes out first 7 Rockies, sets Brewers record

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski set a franchise record by striking out the first seven Colorado Rockies in a win on Sunday.

Misiorowski ended up striking out 12 of the first 13 Colorado batters. The two-time All-Star retired the first 14 batters before Cole Carrigg homered with two outs in the fifth.

All told, he finished with those 12 strikeouts in five innings before leaving with Milwaukee leading 4-1. He allowed one run on one hit in an 83-pitch effort as the Brewers rolled to an 11-2 victory.

"I felt a lot better today," Misiorowski said in comparing Sunday's win to his last outing, when he struck out six batters in four innings during an 8-3 victory over the New York Mets. "Felt like I got to my legs better. I felt like I was in a good spot."

The Brewers record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game had been set last year by Quinn Priester, who had six in a row to begin a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 18.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game is owned by Pablo Lopez, who fanned the first nine Atlanta batters he faced in the Miami Marlins' 7-4 victory over the Braves on July 11, 2021.

Misiorowski was three shy of the Brewers and MLB record for consecutive strikeouts at any point within a single game. Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters in the Brewers' 10-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021. The New York Mets' Tom Seaver struck out 10 straight San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia's Aaron Nola had 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Mets on June 25, 2021.

Misiorowski capped the first inning by getting Hunter Goodman to swing and miss at a 104.3 mph fastball after also striking out Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak. TJ Rumfield, Kyle Karros and Carrigg struck out in the second. Willi Castro also struck out to lead off the third before Troy Johnston ended the streak by flying out to center fielder Luis Lara.

"Sustaining my legs helps a lot. Most of my velocity comes from the lower half," Misiorowski said. "So, it becomes a lot easier when you have all the pieces."

Misiorowski then struck out the next four batters he faced. Edouard Julien went down swinging to end the third before McCarthy, Moniak and Goodman all struck out again in the fourth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.