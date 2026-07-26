O'Hearn hits birthday grand slam in Pirates win over Cubs

Pirates avoid the sweep and down the Cubs 8-7 (1:11)

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PITTSBURGH -- Ryan O'Hearn hit a grand slam on his 33rd birthday as the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Sunday to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

The Cubs nearly erased a six-run deficit. Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning to make it a one-run game, but Mason Montgomery held on for his second save.

O'Hearn's blast to center field in the third inning extended the Pirates' lead to 7-1. That came an inning after a pair of rookies homered, with Esmerlyn Valdez hitting a leadoff shot and Shawn Ross hitting a two-run blast for his first career home run.

It was the fourth career grand slam for O'Hearn and second this season. His 17 home runs match the nine-year veteran's career high.

Valdez has 14 home runs in just 37 games. Ross, a catcher, was making his first career start after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

All three home runs came off Jameson Taillon (2-6), who has given up 25 longballs in just 76 innings this season. Taillon lasted four innings, was charged with seven runs on six hits and is winless in his last nine starts.

Braxton Ashcraft (10-4) pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.

Brandon Lowe had three of the Pirates' 11 hits while Valdez and Nick Gonzales had two each. The Cubs got two hits apiece from Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, rookie Pedro Ramirez and Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs open a four-game series in St. Louis on Monday night with LHP David Peterson (5-7, 5.97 ERA) starting, while Pirates righty Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.90) starts against Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly on Monday in the opener of a three-game home series.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.